Stanley Alieke, the lawyer of the embattled Speed Darlington, has waded into the feud between Grammy-winning superstar Burna Boy and popular socialite and celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest, which began on Friday night.

On Saturday, Mr Alieke, who has been leading the fight for Speed Darlington’s release after over a month in detention over cyberstalking allegations, dared Burna Boy to take legal action against Cubana, similar to what he did against his client.

Speed Darlington’s arrest in November 2024 stemmed from his ongoing feud with Burna Boy. The conflict escalated after Darlington mocked Burna Boy’s ties to Diddy in “Baby Oil,” a diss track that gained traction on Spotify Nigeria’s Top 100 chart.

However, Cubana Chief Priest and Burna Boy’s spat began when the latter labelled the former an “Azaman,” insinuating he was merely a middleman. Burnaboy also hinted at Cubana’s potential arrest, referencing a past incident involving an “Omo Igbo.”

In response, Cubana Chief Priest accused Burna Boy of bitterness, and, like Speed Darlington, he questioned the authenticity of his Grammy win.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Mr Alieke referenced Cubana Chief Priest’s comments, which echoed allegations previously made by Speed Darlington.

Both alleged that American music mogul Diddy influenced Burna Boy’s Grammy win and that his (Diddy’s) involvement was tied to controversial circumstances.

Speed Darlington, 39, released his infamous track ‘Baby Oil’ in October, weeks after linking Burna Boy to P. Diddy, who is facing legal trouble with the FBI over alleged sexual exploitation.

Reports also revealed that nearly a thousand bottles of baby oil were seized from the rapper’s home. Darlington’s sarcastic posts questioned Burna Boy’s ties to Diddy, hinting that the rapper’s support may have influenced his 2021 Grammy win.

Mr Alieke challenged Burna Boy to arrest Cubana Chief Priest, just as he did against Speed Darlington for the same allegations.

He wrote, “Your petition claims that the Diddy and baby oil banter has caused irreparable damage to your international reputation and has made you lose lots of gigs.

‘‘Hey, another person with more reach and Influence just referenced the baby oil and Diddy banter, so the world is expecting you to engage the police and arrest him. Since your modus operandi or the streets will interpret it as cowardice. Well, I’m just a lawyer who wants justice to go round,” the lawyer added.

Despite being granted bail on Christmas Eve by the Federal High Court in Abuja, Speed Darlington’s lawyer Deji Adeyanju has alleged that despite the court order, the police have refused to release the singer.

Darlington’s legal team has condemned the arrest as a misuse of police power. The court’s ruling scheduled the case for further hearing on 6 January 2025.

