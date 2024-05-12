Every year, the red carpet of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) dazzles with astonishing glamour. It wasn’t any different this year, as the ladies stood out in stunning numbers.

The AMVCA, a significant event in the entertainment industry, is a platform to celebrate the creativity and talent in television and film. It’s a night where fashion and glamour take centre stage.

The 10th edition of the AMVCA held at the Eko Hotel Lagos on Saturday witnessed an array of remarkable designer gowns and creative designs.

Each year, the AMVCA red carpet becomes a part of PREMIUM TIMES fashion history, thanks to the unforgettable appearances of numerous celebrities.

This year, we continue the tradition by showcasing the most dazzling, daring fashion of the AMVCA night.

Chioma Ikokwu

The fashion goddess stole the spotlight at the AMVCA. Chioma Ikokwu, the Real Housewives of Lagos reality show star, gave us a fabulous look she tagged “The Vine”. Weiz Dhurm Franklyn made the dress.

Osas Ighodaro

Osas Ighodaro made a statement at the AMVCA in a Veekee James outfit. The details and design were simple and classic, yet she left a lasting impression.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Nana Akua Addo

She is known for being very creative. She stormed the AMVCA wearing a custom-made piece by Yoli Koomson. Nana Akua Addo went for pure art, and she delivered.

Carolyna Hutchings

Hutchings was dazzling in this outfit by Tiannah’s Place Empire. She stole the spotlight on arrival.

Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa, a true fashion goddess, confidently rocked this fabulous outfit by Veekee James, again proving her impeccable style.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

