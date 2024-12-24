The US Consulate General recently hosted over 100 leaders and emerging professionals from Nigeria’s creative industry, including film, music, arts, and cultural sectors, for an engaging fireside chat with Nigerian-born American actor Bayo Akinfemi, notable for his role on the Emmy-nominated CBS sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola.

Moderated by Arise TV Senior Host Steve Ayorinde, the fireside chat explored Akinfemi’s remarkable journey from Nigeria to Hollywood and his experience working on Bob Hearts Abishola as an actor and as its dialect coach and Nigerian culture consultant.

Akinfemi offered valuable insights on the importance of telling Nigerian stories with global appeal, emphasising the critical role of compelling storylines in the success of any film.

“The global community is paying attention to Nigerian stories, music, and culture,” Akinfemi noted. “If your focus is solely on creating content for local audiences, it will be challenging for your work to resonate on the global stage.” Reflecting on his Hollywood experience, including roles in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Criminal Minds, NCIS: LA, and Survivor’s Remorse, Akinfemi encouraged emerging Nigerian creatives to remain persistent, resilient, and innovative.

Akinfemi, a two-time Best Actor GEMINI awards nominee, balances a remarkable career as an actor, director, and assistant professor of theatre practice in acting at the University of Southern California School for Cinematic and Dramatic Arts, which has consistently been ranked the number one film program in the world.

Remarks

Nigerian actor Chimezie Imo, who starred in the 2023 Amazon Prime original film Breath of Life, shared his thoughts on the event, saying, “Seeing a Nigerian American in Hollywood speak was truly inspiring. It felt personal to hear someone in our shoes share his journey and affirm that achieving global success is possible.”

Acting US Consul General JoEllen Gorg thanked Akinfemi for sharing his expertise with Nigerian audiences and his dedication to supporting efforts to create an enabling environment for Nigerian creatives to thrive. “The US government is committed to supporting the growth of Nigeria’s creative industry by facilitating exchanges between American and Nigerian creatives in film, music, and the arts,” she added.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Earlier, US Consulate Public Affairs Officer Julie McKay led a debriefing session with US government exchange alums in the creative industry who recently returned from the United States. The alums represented a variety of US government exchange programs, including the International Visitors Leadership Program, Global Media Makers, Next Level, Africa Creative TV, American Music Mentorship Program, American Film Showcase (AFS) African Film & TV Leadership Initiative, and the Cultural Heritage Forward Exchange Programme.

The alumni shared lessons learned, connections forged, and the positive impact of US government exchange programs on their career trajectory in the creative industries.

The debriefing session featured a panel discussion with Bolanle Austen-Peters, acclaimed filmmaker, theatre director, and alumna of the 2024 AFS African Film & TV Leadership Initiative, and Alex Okeke, YBNL Music Executive and alumnus of the 2024 IVLP on Intellectual Property Best Practices for Creative Entrepreneurs and Policy Makers.

Austen-Peters and Okeke shared experiences and insights from their time in the United States, reflecting on lessons learned and opportunities for leveraging global partnerships to drive innovation in Nigeria’s creative sectors.

Speaking on the United States’ long history of supporting Nigerian creative talents, McKay said, “Every year, the US Mission sends emerging and established leaders in Nigeria’s creative industries on various U.S. government-sponsored exchange programs. We continue to engage with Nigeria’s creative industry leaders and innovators to discuss building a sustainable ecosystem, unlocking access to new markets, and advancing opportunities for two-way trade and investment in the creative sector.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

