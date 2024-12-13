Movie piracy is a grave menace that Nollywood is still grappling with. These acts of piracy, often unwittingly supported by consumers, profoundly impact actors, producers, investors, and the industry.

Even the smallest piracy gesture has far-reaching and detrimental implications. Similarly, Nollywood producers and investors have to deal with the struggle of piracy, as there are no parameters for effectively managing or curbing it.

To this effect, actor and director Funke Akindele has urged Nigerians to desist from piracy and warned intending pirates of her most recent movie, ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’, which premiered over the weekend in Lagos.

On her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the actress lamented the alarmingly high piracy rates, adding that it downplays the quality of work and finances. The actress, set to release her movie “ Everybody Loves Jenifa” in cinemas this Friday, also clarified that recording the screen while watching a movie at the cinema is piracy. She further encouraged fans to desist from such behaviour as it kills their labour: “Recording short videos at the cinemas is piracy!!!”

Acknowledging her fans’ love and support, she encouraged them to direct that support appropriately by posting snippets of the trailer and other content created to promote the movie on their social media handles.



She also emphasised that recording and uploading the movie to social media will not leave her smiling.

“Do not be scared. I am fine. But I will not be fine if you see my new movie — ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’- and bring your phone or any device you have to film it on. I know you have got mad love for me as my fan. I know you respect me so much. I know you respect me so much. I know you want to support me. I know you want to promote me. But you filming it is not you supporting me,” she said.

“Do not upload on your social media accounts. Do not bring out your phone. If you want to support me, go to the cinemas, take pictures at the stands, and post my trailers and teasers of the movies. I’ll be fine.

Because your filming is called piracy, we will not encourage piracy. We will take all necessary security measures to arrest anyone caught doing it. I love my fans very much. It is affecting us. We need to grow more than this. We spent a lot of money on that project ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’.”

Everybody Loves Jenifa is a movie based on Funke’s 28-season comedy series “Jenifa’s Diary.”

It’s important to remember that piracy is not a victimless crime. In May 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported on Femi Adebayo’s success: He was awarded N25 million for damages against online TV “Murphy Ben International” that pirated his movie “Survival Of Jelili.” This case serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of piracy.

