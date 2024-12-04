As the countdown to the 13 December premiere date of actress Funke Akindele’s anticipated movie, Everyone Loves Jenifa, heats up, the actress released the video for the official soundtrack, titled ‘Everybody Loves Christmas’.

Akindele features in the five-minute video alongside other cast members Falz, Layi Wasabi, Dbanj, Patience Ozokwor, Chimezie Imo, Tope Tedela, Omotunde Adebowale-David, Bisola Aiyeola, Jide Kosoko, Omowunmi Dada, Juliana Olayode, Nancy Isime, and Waje.

However, the highlight was Kosoko’s and Ozokwor’s lines, as both veteran actors defied age and displayed their singing talent on the soundtrack.

Kosoko, clad in a Father Christmas outfit, delivered his line, spitting some rap bars, while Ozokwor rendered her lines in Igbo. Other memorable scenes were those of Aiyeola, Wasabi, Dbanj, Nze, Isime, and Falz.

Everybody Loves Jenifa’s storyline

Jenifa, who lives in an estate where she is well-loved for giving back to society and organising food/medical outreach through her NGO Jenifa Foundation), finds her position challenged when Lobster, her new neighbour, moves into the estate and starts running an NGO.

Lobster appears to be more loved than Jenifa by the estate occupants, who are unaware that Lobster’s NGO is just a front for obtaining huge grants from international humanitarian organisations and using them for his selfish interests.

Despite Jenifa’s attempts to win back the hearts of the estate occupants, her actions are interpreted as jealousy. Amidst this, Jenifa travels to Ghana for a hair styling job with Adaku and Toyosi, where they run into Shege, an old-time fling who forces his way back into her life and joins them in their shortlet apartment.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Their stay in Ghana takes a dangerous turn when they are confronted by a deadly drug baron demanding the return of a bag of drugs that was thrown into their apartment before their arrival.

They need help finding it in the room to which Jenifa, Shege, Toyosi and Adaku had access. Accusing fingers are pointed at Shege, who insists on his innocence. As they try to find the bag of drugs, their lives are at risk because the deadly drug gang are on their heels.

The movie is a spin-off of Jenifa’s Diary, a Nigerian television comedy series created by Akindele in 2015. A spin-off called Aiyetoro Town premiered on 21 June 2019.

It consisted of 18 episodes and was released exclusively on YouTube. Another spin-off, called Jenifa on Lockdown, premiered on 13 May 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

