Zulu Adigwe, one of Nollywood’s finest actors, is dead.

AGN National Secretary Abubakar Yakubu confirmed the death of Adigwe in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

He, however, said the Guild awaits more details about his death and burial arrangements.

Adigwe, a first-class graduate in Theatre Arts at the University of Ibadan, became a household name in 1987 after playing Mr B for seven years in the sitcom Basi and Company.

In 2019, the actor starred in the blockbuster film Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.

He also acted in movies like Isakaba, Unforgettable, Blood Diamond, The Powerful Baby, The Grandmaster, My Promise, City of Kings, Divided Heart, and many more.

The multifaceted legend was mainly seen as a chief, traditional ruler, father, or elder.

The Nigerian movie industry has lost nearly a dozen actors since the start of the year, including the most recent, which is Junior Pope, who died in a boat mishap en route to a movie set.

Other actors the industry has lost include Adejumoke Aderounmu, Mr Ibu, Sisi Quadri, Olofa Ina, Amaechi Muonagor, Saratu Gidado, and Ethel Ekpe.

Due to recent deaths in the industry, the AGN president, Emeka Rollas, announced that the famous Nigerian televangelist Jerry Eze will lead a four-day fasting and praying session against deaths in Nollywood.

He said they have decided to seek spiritual help due to the occurrence of death in the Nollywood industry.

Rollas said that, given the recent passing of two prominent actors and the tragic boat mishap that claimed the lives of five crew members, including Jnr Pope in Asaba, the Guild has decided to seek divine intervention in fasting and prayers to avert similar occurrences in the future.

