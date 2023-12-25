This festive season, so many great films are showing at the cinemas or even on popular streaming platforms and as such, you might be spoilt for choice.

Here’s why PREMIUM TIMES has done the research for you by narrowing the list down to 11 must-watch movies currently captivating audiences in cinemas nationwide this festive season.

Ada Omo Daddy

“Ada Omo Daddy,” a Mercy Aigbe film released on 15 December, boasts a cast of notable Nigerian celebrities, including Adeniyi Johnson, Carol King, Charles Okafor, Dele Odule, Sola Sobowale, Taiwo Adeyemi, Unusual Phyna, Tayo Faniyan, Tomi Ojo, Nkechi Blessing, among others.

The film revolves around Ireti, whose meticulously crafted reality unravels as her past collides with the present on her daughter’s introduction day.

A sudden call from Ifeanyi, Perosola’s biological father, plunges the family into disarray. Perosola grapples with the unravelling of her identity, discovering that the man who nurtured her isn’t her biological father.

Osato

Osato, a 2023 film directed by Charles Uwagbai, a Nigerian Canadian filmmaker, will be shown nationwide nationwide on Christmas day.

The star-studded film features 2022 Big Brother Naija winner Phyna as she plays the leading role in the movie.

Other Hollywood stars in the film include Johnson Ebeh, Etinosa Idemudia, Femi Branch, Mercy Aigbe, and Nelson Neo, among other actors.

A Tribe called Judah

Once again, Funke Akindele showed her production expertise with A Tribe Called Judah, which will grace cinemas nationwide on Christmas day.

Released on 15 December, Funke Akindele dedicated the film to her late mother, Adebanjo Akindele.

The movie centres around a woman called Jedidah Judah, who has five sons from five different men from other tribes.

Nollywood stars involved in the masterpiece include Funke Akindele, Boma Akpore, Ebele Okaro-Onyiuke, Etinosa Idemudia, Fathia Balogun, Jide Kene Achufusi, Nse Ikpe Etim.

Others include Olayode Juliana, Olumide Oworu, Paschaline Alex, Timini Egbuson, Tobi Makinde, Uzor Arukwe, Yvonne Jegede, and Genovevah Umeh, among others.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a 2023 superhero film centred around the DC character Aquaman, an American production brought to life by DC Studios, Atomic Monster, and the Safran Company.

The movie is a sequel to Aquaman (2018), the 15th film and the final instalment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Premiering at a fan event at the Grove in Los Angeles on December 19, 2023, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” hit theatres in the United States on December 22, courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.

With a box office gross of $120.1 million, the film garnered a spectrum of reviews from critics.

Wonka

Wonka, a musical fantasy film directed by Paul King, was released in the United States on December 15, 2023.

The movie tells the origin story of Willy Wonka, a character in the 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl, featuring his early days as a chocolatier. The film stars Timothée Chalamet in the title role and an ensemble cast that includes Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, and Mathew Baynton, among others.

As of December 22, 2023, Wonka has grossed $64 million in the United States and Canada and $113.2 million in other territories, for a total of $177.2 million worldwide.

Breath of Life

Produced by Eku Edewor, the film is a faith-based tale set in the 1950s to 1960s and captured in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

The film features casts such as Chimezie Imo, Wale Ojo, Demola Adedoyin, Genoveva Umehh, Sam Dede, Bimbo Manuel, and Tina Mba.

The “Breath of Life” revolves around a man grappling with a loss of purpose, only to find a transformative encounter with a young man that alters the course of his life and destiny.

Retribution

“Retribution,” a 2023 action thriller directed by Nimród Antal and written by Chris Salmanpour, features a cast including Liam Neeson, Noma Dumezweni, Lilly Aspell, Jack Champion, Embeth Davidtz, and Matthew Modine.

Serving as the third adaptation of the 2015 Spanish film “El Desconocido,” the plot revolves around a contemplative man (Neeson) trapped in his car after receiving a dangerous threat that stepping out will trigger an explosion.

Retribution has earned $6.9 million in the United States and Canada and $11.8 million in other territories, resulting in a global total of $18.7 million.

On its initial day, the film garnered $1.3 million, ultimately debuting at $3.3 million and securing the eighth position in the box office rankings.

Migration

Produced by Illumination and distributed by Universal Pictures, Migration is a 2023 American animated adventure comedy film.

The story follows a family of mallards who try to convince their overprotective father to go on a vacation of a lifetime and attempt to migrate from New England, through New York City, to Jamaica.

As of 22 December, migration has earned $17 million in the United States and Canada, $21.9 million in other territories, and $39 million worldwide.

The film earned $5.8 million on its first day, including $1.5 million from Thursday night previews.

Ogeere

Produced by Ololade Tijani Ebong, Ogeere was released on 22 December.

The film is a captivating romantic drama that combines thrilling elements with entertainment, emotions and valuable lessons.

The star-studded cast of the movie includes Nollywood veterans and legends such as Jide Kosoko, Kola Oyewo, Dele Idule, Yinka Quadri, Iya Awero, Clarion Chukwura, Olaiya Kayode (Aderopoko), Peju Ogunmola, and Peter Fatomilola, among others.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, it is a 2023 Indian Telugu-language epic action film.

The movie features star performances by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Other actors featured in the film include Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Bobby Simha, among others.

The film follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas), a tribesman and Varadha (Prithviraj), the prince of Khansaar.

Dunki

Dunki, released in 2023, is an Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film that explores the eponymous illegal immigration technique.

Directed and edited by Rajkumar Hirani, the screenplay is a collaboration between Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon.

The film is produced under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. It features a stellar cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, with Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance, and Boman Irani.”

