The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on Muslim faithful to use the month of Ramadan to pray for peace in Nigeria.

The northern Nigerian group also asked Muslims to pray for security agents in the country as they perform their responsibilities.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims observe one of the five pillars of Islam – fasting. They spend 29 or 30 days fasting from dusk to dawn throughout the month.

While felicitating with the Muslim faithful for witnessing this year’s Ramadan, the ACF said the month is a time for people to look forward to a brighter future.

“The Holy Month is a most auspicious one for remaining upbeat as nothing is impossible for the Almighty Allah to grant his servants,” T. A Muhammad – Baba, the National Publicity Secretary of the ACF said in a statement.

The ACF urged the faithful to pray for “peace, security and economic prosperity in Nigeria, and especially so that its Nigeria’s leaders in all spheres are endowed with Divine Wisdom, faith, resolve and renewed vigour with which to find solutions to Nigeria’s challenges.

“To pray for the security agencies to be further emboldened and strengthened to confront all agents of criminality, insecurity and destabilisation in the country.

“To pray that God Almighty will turn the hearts of the evil purveyors of terror, banditry and all their enablers away from criminality to law and order. That all the innocent school children, students and all citizens being held captive by the agents of terrorism/banditry are released forthwith,” he said.

The country, especially the northern region, has been battling a series of security challenges for over a decade. While Boko Haram insurgents continue to hold sway in the north-east, several communities in the north-west and north-central are constantly being raided by bandits, which has led to the death of hundreds of thousands of people.

In the last few days, massive abduction of internally displaced persons was recorded in Borno State while over 300 students were abducted in Kaduna and Sokoto states.

