Famous Nigerian televangelist, Jerry Eze, will lead a four-day fasting and praying session against deaths in Nollywood.

The Actors Guild President, Emeka Rollas, revealed this in a statement on Tuesday.

As is widely known, Mr Eze founded Streams of Joy International and convened the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD), an online digital prayer meeting.

Mr Rollas said that, given the recent passing of two prominent actors and the tragic boat mishap that claimed the lives of five crew members, including Jnr Pope in Asaba, the guild has decided to seek divine intervention in fasting and prayers to avert similar occurrences in the future.

Some Nollywood stars have died in the last few months, and this has led to concerns across the country and the industry, thus the birthing of a prayer collaboration with the hashtag #AGNPRAYS to be spearheaded by Mr Eze.

Mr Ibu, who had battled with health challenges since October 2023, died on the 2nd of March 2024. He underwent a series of surgeries but to no avail. Barely three weeks after his death, on the 25th of March, 2024, Amaechi Muonagor passed three months after he was diagnosed with kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke.

And most recently, Jnr Pope, a prominent actor, died of drowning while on a movie set in Asaba. His death was most heart-wrenching as it came as a surprise. In less than 12 hours, the news of his death, resuscitation and final death took everyone off guard. He was young, full of life, a husband and a father. He died on 10 April 2024.

Four other members of the movie set also lost their lives in the boat accident.

These deaths, to mention a few, have stirred a lot of concerns. The death of Jnr Pope does not just trigger this prayer steam but also as a result of the ongoing deaths that have taken their toll on the industry this year.

Pray-a-thon

Mr Rollas also revealed that the four-day prayer and fasting begins on 2 May and continues through 5 May, 2024.

The Guild will fast between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m., and on Sunday, May 5, there will be prophetic prayers and a declaration service at Streams of Joy, Abuja, M&M event centre, Garki by 11:30 a.m.

This fasting and prayer season is themed “Clearing The Cloud of Darkness Over Nollywood.

In addition to this religious intervention, the Guild has launched several interventions for its ailing members and an internal appeal fund to provide urgent medical treatment to sick members and assist the families of deceased actors.

READ ALSO: Why we thought Junior Pope survived boat accident Actors guild president

Mr Rollas said he had been making a passionate appeal to members and Nollywood to support their colleagues through the Trust Fund, chaired by Joke Silva, a thorough veteran.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

