The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has called on Nigerians and philanthropists to render financial support to veteran actor, Amechi Muonagor, who was recently diagnosed with kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke.

Emeka Rollas, AGN’s National President, took to his Instagram page, @emekarollas, to make the appeal.

Mr Rollas displayed a picture of his visit to the ailing actor, alongside some other colleagues.

He said that though the AGN had approved some money to be sent to him from the guild’s trust fund, more financial assistance would still be needed.

He wrote: ”Few days ago I led few of my colleagues and one of our National Patrons, High Chief Ejiamatu Nwokeabia to check on Amechi Muonagor.

“He is in high spirits as witnessed by the people who accompanied me.

“I have approved some money to be sent to his account from the AGN TRUST FUND which may obviously not be enough due to his records with the Guild HMO & Insurance policy.

“I, therefore, use this medium to appeal to young actors to sign up for the AGN HMO and Insurance programmes,” Mr Rollas wrote.

He urged all the fans and well-wishers of Mr Muonagor to join hands with other Nigerian philanthropists “to support him in this dire time of need.”

(NAN)

