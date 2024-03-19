Ailing Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor has sought financial assistance from Nigerians and philanthropists as his health deteriorates.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on 8 December 2023 that the actor, who began his career as a journalist with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in 1989 before making his debut in Nollywood in the early 90s classic Taboo (part 1), was diagnosed with kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke.

His colleague, Kingsley Orji, who shared a video of the ailing actor on his Instagram page on Sunday, said Mr Muonagor needs funds for a kidney transplant.

“He just returned from the ICU in Nnewi Teaching Hospital a few days ago. He was responding to treatment but not very well.

“We decided to bring him home because there was no money, but it is not advisable. He barely talks well,” he said.

Transplant

Mr Orji said the actor left the teaching hospital due to financial constraints, stressing the urgent need for financial support from Nigerians to facilitate a kidney transplant in India.

Mr Orji, who spoke in Igbo and English, did not disclose the amount needed for the kidney transplant.

However, he said the illness has affected the actor’s speech.

He said, “It has not been easy. He has been in this condition for months now. He wants to go for a kidney transplant. We want you to help us to travel to India.”

He further provided Mr Ameachi’s account details and contact information in the video’s caption.

In December 2023, this newspaper reported that the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) sought financial support for the ailing actor.

AGN’s National President, Emeka Rollas, appealed on his Instagram page; he noted that AGN approved some money to be sent to him from the guild’s trust fund.

The actor hails from Obosi in Anambra State and is famous for his roles in movies like ‘Igodo’, ‘Aki na Ukwa’ and ‘Karashika’.

