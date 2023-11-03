A famous Nollywood actor, Ameachi Muonagor, is currently down with a stroke and seeking financial support from his fans and Nigerians online.

The actor, who started as a journalist with the News Agency of Nigeria in 1989 before debuting in Nollywood in the early 90s classic Taboo (part 1), went public with his illness in a viral video on social media on Thursday night.

His cousin, singer Tony One Week, who shared the video on Facebook, said the actor is critically ill and in dire need of support, adding that no amount is too small to save his life.

The 61-year-old actor spoke from his hospital bed incoherently, saying, “I am sick; this thing that is called stroke caught up with me, and from there, they rushed me to the hospital. The first hospital they rushed me to was in Nnewi, where I spent some two months. And I was referred to The Teaching Hospital Nnewi, and here I am.

“In that set, I was with Emeka Ani, Patience Ozokwo, Rita Edochie and Ebele Okaro; at the end of that moment, I was to enter my car when I was struck with this problem, and since then, it’s getting worse. Right now, I cannot move; I can’t walk alone. All my half of left is paralysed, so it’s a problem to me.”

The actor, who disclosed he has been managing the condition for seven months, apologised for keeping the ailment secret.

“I’m so sorry I didn’t make it known to the public earlier because I didn’t know it would last this long, but as it is now, I am calling on well-minded individuals to come to my assistance to see how they can help me. It’s paralysis, half of my body. You can send funds to 3036808437, First Bank. Amaechi Muonagor’.”

The actor, who hails from Obosi in Anambra State, is renowned for his roles in movies like ‘Igodo’, ‘Aki na Ukwa’ and ‘Karashika’.

