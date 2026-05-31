Nigerian singer David “Davido” Adeleke has distanced himself from the City Boy Movement (CBM), established in 2022 as a youth-driven support group for President Bola Tinubu’s 2023 election campaign.

Davido’s’ best friend, Cubana Chief Priest (CP), is a prominent member of the movement, which mobilised youths in support of Mr Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

CP served as CBM’s Imo State Director and on several occasions, including in interviews, pledged to do everything possible to secure Mr Tinubu’s re-election.

The “Unavailable” crooner clarified on his X page after responding to an X user, Princess Luna (@princessluna237), who challenged him following his comments on the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oyo State.

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Davido, on Saturday, expressed concern about what he described as entertainers’ silence on issues affecting Nigerians, particularly insecurity.

Luna, however, quoted his tweet, saying, “Na God go punish you and your family. Go and do that performative rubbish in your City Boys group chat and get tf out of my face with all this pretentious nonsense. Na foolish Nigerians I blame.”

Not a member

In response, the “Unavailable” hitmaker stated that he had been friends with Seyi Tinubu, the president’s son, long before the City Boy Movement was pioneered.

He wrote, “I am not part of any City Boy group. When I called out the government on American media, you guys rained curses on me.

“I’ve been friends with ST (Seyi Tinubu) for years, and that’s where it stops, and I call and complain to him all the time, even in person. God punish your generation.”

Additionally, Davido stated in another post that the abduction of pupils and teachers weakened him, describing the incident and the wider insecurity situation as a “mess.”

“I’m weak, Nigeria. God, please take control. We can’t continue like this. My heart goes out to the victims and their families. This is messed up. If I talk about the abuse, and if I don’t, they’ll still abuse. I’ll do what my heart tells me, don’t reason it. I’m still on prayer for Nigeria.

“I can’t lie, we entertainers, we fuckup, I won’t lie, including me. We need to speak up; there’s too much injustice. Our country is gone”, said the “Timeless” hitmaker.

Other singers

Additionally, singers Inetimi “Timaya” Odon, Paul “Rudeboy” Okoye, Panshak “Ice Prince” Zamani and others reacted to the kidnapping of students and teachers in Oyo State.

The singers on their social media pages called on the Mr Tinubu-led administration and security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the victims’ release.

In a statement posted on his Instagram page on Sunday and titled “Every Nigerian deserves to come home safe”, Timaya stressed that no parent should live in fear or uncertainty over whether their child would return home safely.

The “Ukwu” crooner also said no child should grow up in fear, adding that families should not have to endure the pain of waiting anxiously for news about missing loved ones.

Safety priority

He said, “Our hearts are with every Nigerian family currently living through the pain, fear, and uncertainty caused by kidnapping and insecurity across our nation. As artists, we have always used music to reflect the realities of our people, their struggles, hopes, victories, and dreams. Today, we lend our voices to the countless families waiting for the safe return of their loved ones and to every community affected by these unfortunate incidents.

“We appeal to the Government for even greater urgency, collaboration, and action in addressing the growing security challenges facing many parts of our country. The safety of citizens must remain a shared national priority. Every Nigerian deserves the freedom to live, work, travel, and pursue their dreams without fear.”

Togetherness

The 45-year-old further stressed the need for citizens to embrace unity, noting that it strengthens the nation.

He assured the families of the victims that they were not alone.

“The nation stands with you. We pray for the safe return of those still in captivity and for strength, comfort, and healing for everyone carrying the weight of this difficult reality.

“Nigeria is stronger when we stand together. May we continue to choose compassion, unity, and collective responsibility as we work towards a safer nation for all. With hope and solidarity”, said Timaya.

Ice Prince

Ice Prince described the abduction incidents and the wider insecurity in the country as unfair in a video he posted on his Instagram page on Sunday, saying “Nigeria deserved better.”

The Jos-born artiste, who spoke in both Hausa and English, said the insecurity had caused significant harm to the country.

“Nigerians deserve better, Allah. We’re calling on all relevant authorities to please take charge of this situation and provide better service to our people. We deserve peace, justice, love and a better future”, he said.

Kidnap

Rudeboy said, “Every single day, one kidnaps another. We’re actually at war, but we all act as if it’s normal.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that armed men abducted about 32 people from Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele; Primary School, Esiele; and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School, all in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

The newspaper also reported that the attackers beheaded one of the victims, a mathematics teacher identified as Michael Oyedokun.

Since the incident, the victims have remained in the bush, while actors have condemned the abduction of pupils and teachers.

They criticised the worsening insecurity across the country under Mr Tinubu’s administration.