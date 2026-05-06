A former member of the House of Representatives, Patty Etete, has declared his intention to contest the Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial seat currently held by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, after defecting to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Etete’s move comes amid a growing discontent within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State ahead of the 2027 elections.

The former lawmaker, who represented Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal Constituency between 2007 and 2011, resigned in March as a senior legislative aide to Mr Akpabio before leaving the APC for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He later exited the ADC, confirming to PREMIUM TIMES that he formally joined the NDC on 4 May.

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His latest defection followed the earlier entry into the party by prominent politicians, including Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, a development that has triggered a string of high-profile defections nationwide.

In less than 48 hours after Messrs Obi and Kwankwaso’s defection, 17 House of Representatives members and a senator joined the party.

Mr Etete explained that his decision to join the NDC was driven by the need to secure a viable platform to pursue his senatorial ambition.

“I am seeking a platform where I can actualise my aspiration to represent Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District,” he said.

Mr Etete hails from the same federal constituency as Mr Akpabio, setting the stage for a potentially high-stakes political contest.

Cracks in Akwa Ibom APC

Meanwhile, cracks within the APC in Akwa Ibom have deepened following alleged endorsement arrangements involving Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and Mr Akpabio.

Mr Eno had publicly told aspirants for the 2027 elections that there was an existing “agreement” with lawmakers who defected with him to the APC, an arrangement he said he intended to uphold.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the governor and the Senate president endorsed several serving national and state lawmakers, a move that has unsettled other aspirants within the party.

The development has prompted some APC members with political ambitions to exit the party.

One of them, Samuel Ukutt, announced his resignation in a letter dated 23 April to his ward chairman.

“After careful consideration, I have come to the decision that it is no longer in alignment with my personal principles to remain with the party,” he wrote.

“While I have greatly appreciated the opportunities to serve and work alongside many dedicated members, I find that the current direction of the party no longer reflects my values and vision for the future.”

Mr Ukutt, from Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, is seeking to represent Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara State Constituency in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly in 2027.

He is expected to challenge the incumbent, Jerry Otu, who is pursuing a second term and has reportedly secured the backing of Messrs Akpabio and Eno.

Similarly, Abasiono Okon resigned from the APC in a letter dated 17 April, citing “careful consideration and reflection” as reasons for his decision.

Mr Okon, a former youth leader under former Governor Udom Emmanuel, is eyeing the Ikono State Constituency seat.

He is expected to face the incumbent House member, Asuquo Udo who has reportedly been endorsed by Messrs Akpabio and Eno for a third term in the state assembly.