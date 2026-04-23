Nigeria international Akor Adams has welcomed the growing number of Nigerian players in Spain’s top flight, saying their presence is helping to strengthen the country’s footprint in European football while boosting fan interest across Africa.

The Sevilla FC striker, who is enjoying a standout campaign in LaLiga, made the remarks during a media interaction, reflecting on his development, national team experience, and the growing visibility of Nigerian talent in Spain.

Speaking on the arrival of compatriots, including Ademola Lookman, Adams said: “We’re happy to have Lookman in La Liga. We are blessed to experience his football.

He’s an amazing, amazing player and even a wonderful person. So having more Nigerians in La Liga would also make Africans watch more of the league, which is what we need. And to, yeah, enjoy the time here.

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The people are very good. They’re very welcoming to Africans. And I think we can have a great time here in Spain.”

Adams’ comments come at a time when Nigerian players are steadily re-establishing their presence in Spanish football, a league that has historically featured some of the country’s finest exports.

From the early impact of Finidi George at Real Betis and Mutiu Adepoju with Racing Santander and Real Sociedad, to the glory days of brothers Ikechukwu Uche and Kalu Uche, Nigerians have long left their mark on LaLiga.

More recently, players like Samuel Chukwueze—who starred for Villarreal CF and was once named the league’s best African player—have carried that legacy into the modern era.

Now, a new wave led by Adams and Lookman is beginning to shape a fresh narrative.

Reports even suggest Victor Osimhen is on Barcelona’s radar, with the club considering him as a replacement for the ageing Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

Super Eagles’ boost

Beyond representation, Adams also highlighted how his involvement with the Super Eagles has contributed to his growth as a player. According to him, regular call-ups have played a key role in building confidence and sharpening his mentality.

“There is a level of confidence that comes from being called up with your national team,” he said. “For me, it’s been very positive.”

Despite the physical demands of combining club and international football, the 26-year-old noted that careful workload management has helped him maintain consistency.

“There is fatigue, and all of those things are normal when you play a lot of games,” he explained. “But the club helps me manage my workload, and I take good care of my body.”

Adams also pointed to the mental benefits of switching environments between club and country, describing it as an important factor in sustaining performance levels across a long season.

“It also helps with changing environment within the season to get a different feeling mentally,” he added.

Focus on performance

Adams has been one of Sevilla’s standout players this season, delivering key goals and assists despite the club’s mixed campaign.

His performances have earned him a nomination for the SPORTY LALIGA MVP award, which recognises the best African player in Spain’s top flight.

Despite the recognition, the striker remains focused on improving his game and helping his team finish strongly.