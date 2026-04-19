A US-based Nigerian, Kehinde Kolawole, has threatened Fuji music star Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (Kwam 1) following an altercation at a party in Ogun State.

Mr Kolawole, who serves as President of Egbe Omo Yoruba Greater New York, made the allegation in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Saturday.

In the post, titled “Wasiu Ayinde Marshal: The Madman with Cockroach Brain”, he claimed that the singer and members of his entourage shoved him and others without provocation.

Allegation

Narrating what happened, he said: “I was taking the pic for my friend at a party held at OOPL, Abeokuta, on March 22nd, 2026. I was standing on the edge of the red carpet, backing away from anyone coming into the hall. As I was taking the pix for my friends, I just felt a push, low and behold, as I raised my head to see who pushed me, surprisingly, my eyes and those of that stupid Wasiu Ayinde came into contact.

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“Wasiu Ayinde, in his stupid, usual manner, used his eyes to scold me. Ooh, I wanted to tell him that: we always honour you, Wasiu Ayinde, anytime you are in New York to sing. Now you and your thugs are pushing me because I am in Nigeria; we shall meet again in New York. However, I kept my cool, did not say anything because I was recuperating from my tooling sickness, and I don’t want to create any scene.”

Honour

Mr Kolawole also noted that he had, on several occasions, shown respect to Kwam 1, particularly during their encounters in New York.

He added that after the incident, he chose to remain calm, took a moment to reflect on the situation, and quietly left the event.

Mr Kolawole stressed that he is not one to engage in altercations at social gatherings.

“I once met him one-on-one in the streets of Manhattan, NY, when Engineer Yemi, the promoter that year, introduced me to Wasiu as the APC Chairman for NY State. With the push, I no longer feel comfortable staying at the party. I stayed a few more minutes and left before Wasiu Ayinde started singing, as I could no longer listen to the music of a singer with a cockroach brain.

“I have always used my platform to honour musicians from Nigeria by offering them my platform to project their image in the US. Then omo Niaja at TNI RADIO with Pastor Sola Adeoye, I have interviewed Tope Alabi, Baba Aluwe, Yinka Ayefele, Razak Ajao Araosan, Adewale Ayuba, Alabi Pasuma, Alhaja Ejide, Oba’s, House of Rep. Members, etc.”

Additionally, Mr Kolawole urged those close to the singer to caution him, stressing that “Not every palm tree is climbed by the palm wine tapper. “I will deal with you when I see you in New York.”