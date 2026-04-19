Fitness enthusiasts gathered in Ikoyi on Sunday, 19 April, for the maiden edition of the Pitstop Community Super Sprint Triathlon, an event designed to encourage healthier lifestyles and grassroots sports development in Nigeria.

The event, held at Pitstop Village, featured a three-stage race — a 150-metre swim, 20-kilometre cycling stretch and a 2.5-kilometre run. Organisers also awarded over ₦2 million in cash prizes, attracting both amateur and experienced athletes.

Founder of Pitstop Community, Aminadab Allen Adegboro, said the initiative is part of a wider effort to build a strong fitness culture in Lagos and support young talents.

“The whole idea is to give back to society and strengthen the grassroots,” she said. “We want people to stay active, stay disciplined and live a healthy lifestyle.”

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According to her, Pitstop started as a cycling group during the COVID-19 period in 2020 but has grown into a full fitness community that now includes running and walking groups.

“We are not a club, we are a community. Anybody can join us,” She added.

About 90 people registered for the race, but only about half eventually took part due to safety checks, especially during the swimming segment.

President of the Nigeria Triathlon Union, Wale Oladunjoye, described the event as a positive step for the sport in Nigeria.

“We have been looking for this kind of environment,” he said. “It will help the sport grow and attract more people.”

He also stressed the need for better facilities, calling on the government to focus on providing infrastructure that will support events like this.

One of the highlights of the competition was Preye John Dede’s performance, who emerged as one of the top finishers despite a spine injury.

“I feel very excited,” he said. “I wasn’t sure I could win, but after the swimming, I knew cycling would help me. I just pushed myself.”

He praised the organisers for creating a platform for athletes.

“They didn’t have to do this, but they did it for us. I’m grateful,” he said, adding that such events could help Nigeria produce athletes for global competitions like the Olympics.

Organisers say the triathlon will not be a one-off event, with plans already in place to host it regularly, possibly every quarter.

They thanked sponsors Access Bank, Craneburg and Ilubirin for making the maiden edition a reality while also hoping others will come on board to make the event even more glamorous.

For many participants, the race was more than just competition. It was a chance to test their limits, connect with others and embrace a healthier way of life.