Nollywood actor Jideofor Kenechukwu has married his partner, Ifeoma, in a private white wedding ceremony held in Milan.

The ceremony, which took place over the weekend, was described as intimate and exclusive, with attendance limited to close family members and friends. Fellow actor Uzee Usman was among the notable celebrities who joined him at the ceremony.

Though they were largely kept out of the public eye, clips from the event began circulating online on Monday, offering a glimpse into the couple’s solemnisation.

One trending video shows the newlyweds walking down the aisle moments after exchanging vows, with guests applauding and offering their congratulations. The actor appeared in a classic white tailcoat paired with black trousers and a bow tie, while his bride wore an elegant white, heavily beaded lace gown complemented by a veil, presenting a timeless bridal look.

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The wedding followed a carefully understated but swift public announcement. Just days before the ceremony, Achufusi had hinted at his transition into married life, stating that his “wedding bells are ringing,” a comment that initially sparked speculation among fans about whether the development was linked to a film promotion. However, the release of pre-wedding portraits between 8 and 9 April confirmed the authenticity of the announcement.

The pre-wedding photographs, shared on instagram with hashtags such as #JideIfe26 and #JIDEIFE, featured the couple in coordinated, high-fashion ensembles against a minimalist studio backdrop.

Style and glamour

The Anambra actor was dressed in a forest-green agbada with matching embroidery, paired with a black beaded cap and brown Oxford shoes. At the same time, Ifeoma wore a lilac one-shoulder corset top with an organza sleeve and a blush floral-lace mermaid skirt, accessorised with a purple gele and a simple gold pendant.

The entire sequence of events, from initial hints to the pre-wedding reveal and the eventual ceremony, unfolded over roughly one week, adding to the intrigue and media appeal surrounding the union. The choice of Milan, widely regarded as one of Europe’s most romantic and fashionable cities, also elevated the profile of the wedding.

Despite the public interest, details about Ifeoma remain limited, as she has maintained a private profile. There is no publicly available information regarding her background, profession, or how the couple met.

Fans, colleagues, and entertainment platforms are flooding the net with congratulatory messages. Their proposal story, or the origins of their relationship, has not been disclosed publicly.

Jide Kene

The 34-year-old actor began his career as a model before transitioning into acting around 2015, gradually building his profile through supporting roles in productions such as Poka Messiah, Black Rose, and Pretty Little Thing.

His breakthrough came in 2019 with his portrayal of Nnamdi Okeke in Living in Bondage: Breaking Free, a performance that established him as a rising star in Nollywood.

Since then, he has featured in several notable productions, including Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards and A Tribe Called Judah, where he played Emeka Judah. Beyond acting, he has also ventured into filmmaking, producing and directing projects such as the television series City of Dreams, shot in Enugu.

He also received the Trailblazer Award at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards in 2020.