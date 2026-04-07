In a rare public appearance on Easter Monday, Nollywood star Genevieve Nnaji was spotted at the Night of Tribute for Matthew Egwuenu, father of Arise News anchor and former model, Ojy Okpe.

The event, held in honour of the late patriarch, attracted a large gathering of influential figures from politics, media, business, and entertainment. Among those present were Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, United Bank for Africa Chairman Tony Elumelu, THISDAY Media Group and ARISE News Channel Chairman Nduka Obaigbena, supermodel Oluchi Onweagba, and several other notable personalities.

Ms Nnaji arrived in a flowing black boubou with a matching gele, in keeping with the event’s black dress code. Her look was completed with bold gold earrings and oversized designer glasses, giving her an unmistakable aura of elegance and quiet confidence. She moved around the venue with ease, exchanging pleasantries, engaging warmly with guests, and posing for photographs.

Attention grabber

Her appearance immediately drew attention, not just for her style, but for its rarity. The screen icon has, in recent years, adopted a noticeably private lifestyle, choosing to stay largely out of the public eye.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

In May 2022, fans raised concerns after the actress deleted all posts from her Instagram page and unfollowed everyone, sparking widespread online discussion.

At the time, observers noted that she appeared to channel her energy into more private pursuits, including drawing, which she explored quietly away from public scrutiny.

Since then, Ms Nnaji has made only occasional appearances, often at select industry events or in intimate social settings. Her last major public outing before now was at the 2025 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), where she was spotted among filmmakers and stakeholders.

Continued absence

Her continued absence from regular public appearances has fuelled curiosity among fans. Yet, she has remained consistent in maintaining her privacy, offering only rare glimpses into her life through travel, art, and moments shared within her close-knit circle.

Despite not appearing in a major film role since her critically acclaimed 2018 project Lionheart, Ms Nnaji remains one of Nollywood’s most revered figures. She continues to command deep admiration and loyalty from fans across generations, maintaining a cult-like following that has endured for decades.

Her presence at the tribute served as a reminder of her lasting influence and enduring appeal.