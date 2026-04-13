The Ghana Football Association has appointed experienced tactician Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the Black Stars, handing him the task of leading the team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in barely 60 days.

The decision, announced on Monday via a press statement, follows the dismissal of Otto Addo, whose tenure ended amid a string of poor results that disrupted Ghana’s preparations for the global tournament.

Queiroz, a former coach of Real Madrid and assistant at Manchester United, brings a wealth of international experience, having managed several national teams, including Portugal and Iran.

A timely intervention

Ghana’s coaching change comes just under two months before the World Cup kicks off in Canada, Mexico and the United States on 11 June.

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The Black Stars had been struggling for form, losing four consecutive matches, including a heavy defeat to Austria and a late loss to Germany, results that ultimately led to Addo’s dismissal.

With the team placed in a challenging group alongside the England national football team, the Croatia national football team and the Panama national football team, the need for stability and tactical clarity has become urgent.

Proven World Cup pedigree

Queiroz’s appointment is seen as a move to inject experience at a critical moment.

The Portuguese coach boasts an extensive World Cup résumé, having led South Africa to qualification for the 2002 tournament, guided Portugal to the knockout stage in 2010, and managed Iran at both the 2014 and 2018 editions.

He has also handled national teams such as Egypt, Oman, Japan and Qatar, building a reputation for organisational discipline and defensive structure.

His immediate task will be to stabilise a Ghana side that has struggled for consistency and confidence in recent months.

Race against time

Queiroz is expected to begin work immediately, with limited time to implement his philosophy before Ghana’s opening group match against Panama on 17 June in Toronto.

Matches against England and Croatia will follow, presenting a stern test of the team’s readiness under new leadership.

For the Black Stars, the hope is that Queiroz’s experience can quickly restore structure and belief.

First message

In his first message to Ghanaians following his appointment, the Portuguese trainer has promised to give everything, calling the job a mission, not just a contract.

He wrote: Dear All,

It is with a deep sense of gratitude to GFA, responsibility and humility that I embrace this new chapter with the National Football Team of Ghana. Football has given me a lifetime of challenges, lessons, and unforgettable journeys around the world. Today, I accept this mission with the same passion and commitment that have guided me throughout my career. Ghana is a nation of talent, pride, and footballing soul. I arrive with respect for its history and belief in its future. Together, with unity, discipline, and ambition, we will work to honour the expectations of a great football nation. This is not just another job — it is a mission. And I am ready to give everything of my experience and knowledge once again, in the service of the game and the happiness of People.

To the future,

Carlos Queiroz”