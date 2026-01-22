On 16 December 2025, filmmaker and actress Regina Daniels shared a WhatsApp exchange between herself and Ruth, a domestic nurse caring for her two sons, Munir and Khalifa, at the home of her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North.

In the chat, Ruth announced her resignation, claiming the house had never been the same since the 25-year-old’s departure.

Now, five weeks later, Mr Nwoko has a statement made by one of the domestic nurses, Dora, in his home, countering Regina’s claims.

The 65-year-old responded to the claim by sharing on his X page on Wednesday a statement from his domestic nurse, Dora, detailing her experiences while working with him and Regina.

Domestic nurse’s fresh allegations

Dora, in the statement Mr Nwoko claimed she sent to him on 9 January 2026, described several incidents she witnessed during her employment, which he characterised as disturbing.

He noted that the nurse began working for the couple in July 2023.

According to Dora’s account, she started noticing significant changes in Regina’s mood and behaviour around September 2025.

“According to her account, Mrs Regina started requesting that she purchase “hard drugs that needed prescriptions” and would sometimes contact her to ask about “the lethal doses of some drugs like morphine and pethidine.”

Dora further stated that on one evening, she entered Mrs Regina’s room and saw ‘dangerous opioids, anaesthesia and her regular weed scattered all over the table.’

“She said Mrs Regina emptied a ketamine injection into a flat plate and instructed her to microwave it into crystals. Dora stated that she became alarmed by the situation and immediately brought it to the attention of her employer”, Mr Nwoko quoted Dora as saying.

Domestic violence

Additionally, Dora addressed the domestic abuse allegations Regina levelled against the lawmaker, stating that she never witnessed Mr Nwoko assault his wife.

“My boss, Sen. Ned Nwoko, neither drinks nor smokes, and I haven’t heard of him physically abusing my Madam in any way,” she wrote.

Dora further revealed that the only disputes she was aware of stemmed from repeated arguments over Regina’s drinking and smoking habits.

She said that throughout her time working in the household, she refused to carry out any requests made by Regina, particularly those involving drugs or unsafe practices.

Dora emphasised that she declined to comply, did not prepare or administer any substances, and instead acted out of concern by reporting the incident.

Evidence

Mr Nwoko added that Dora’s statement served as evidence supporting his claim that Regina’s challenges stemmed from drug and alcohol abuse.

He further alleged that claims involving Izuvegbu “Ann” Anthonet, who he said regularly ordered and mixed drugs for Regina, formed part of the circumstances that led to her arrest and subsequent court charges.

“According to the same accounts, Ann Cassie was charged with multiple offences, including claims of procuring an illegal abortion for Mrs Regina some years ago, an issue Mrs Regina has referenced in one of her own social media posts, as well as cyberbullying arising from statements said to be criminally defamatory and posted online.

“Ann Cassie is reported to have been granted bail while the matters are expected to proceed through the legal process. Observers say the coming months may witness further legal and public developments surrounding the unfolding controversy.”

This newspaper reported that Mr Nwoko alleged that Ann caused the death of his unborn child by forcing Regina to ingest a large quantity of cannabis, an act he claimed left her bleeding for several weeks.

Backstory

This newspaper reported that the marital crisis between the lawmaker and the actress began in October 2025.

The crisis, which has dominated public discourse, began after Regina alleged that Mr Nwoko physically assaulted her.

The lawmaker denied the claim and, in turn, accused the actress of substance abuse and vandalising property.

The newspaper also reported that, in an effort to clear her name, Regina underwent a drug test, which returned negative results and appeared to contradict the lawmaker’s allegations of substance abuse.

However, Mr Nwoko rejected the test’s outcome, insisting that its validity would be challenged and scrutinised in a court of law.

As of press time, Regina hasn’t responded to the latest allegations.