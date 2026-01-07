Filmmaker and actress Regina Daniels has taken steps to put to rest the allegation that she indulged in substance abuse.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North, in October 2025, alleged that the actress abused drugs.

The allegation followed Regina’s allegation that Mr Nwoko physically assaulted her after details of their marital crisis emerged online.

The 65-year-old lawmaker blamed Regina for the breakdown of their marriage, stating that he made several attempts to secure professional help for her.

However, in a video posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday, the 25-year-old disclosed that she had undergone a drug test to set the record straight.

She described the past few months as emotionally overwhelming and maintained that the allegation was false, malicious and harmful to her reputation.

Regina said: “After much reflection and a few very long conversations with myself, I decided to take this test because I owe it to the people who stood by me, the people who love me, and the people who look up to me. Integrity matters.

Accountability matters. Peace of mind especially matters. One thing that echoed loudly across the media was, “Regina is a drug addict.” And honestly? I paused, then I checked again. I looked at myself in the mirror repeatedly, searching for this so-called addict.

“I searched so hard it almost felt like I was going psychic…because surely, I must be missing something. That’s when it hit me.

People often project their fears, insecurities, and negative thoughts onto others. But projection is not reality, and noise is not truth.

Here’s the choice we all have to make: Do you allow yourself to be defined by other people’s opinions, or do you create your own narrative? As for me, I choose the latter every single time. The same mouth that was used to spoil my name is the same mouth that will build it back up.”

Legal action

She said the allegation felt as though everything she had built was collapsing before her eyes, but insisted that she did not allow it to overwhelm her.

According to her, she survived the ordeal because she was buoyed by the overwhelming love, support, patience and understanding shown by her family, friends and members of the public.

Regina also revealed that she would take legal action against individuals who made and circulated the allegation that she abused drugs.

“Can you tell me what better way to tear down a brand than drugs? Still, I am endlessly grateful for the opportunity to speak my truth and to reclaim my story. Believe me when I say taking this test is not just about claiming my name. It’s about giving a strong and confident voice to those who believe in me.

And above all, to give my children something priceless. When they grow up to the proper age of understanding, they will know that their mother was never a drug addict.

“Regina Daniels is not a drug addict. I’m aware that many will refer to the past posts I made about drugs. But that belongs to the old version of me. That shouldn’t, nor will it ever, define who I am today. On those notes, I was never on any hard drugs or any nonsense fabricated online.

I will sue. I will definitely sue at the appropriate time. And honestly speaking, the only drug I was ashamed of was ecstasy, popularly known as Molly. Believe it or not, there was a reason for that, which I will never, ever explain anymore”, said the actress.

Pain

Regina further stated that it was excruciating to watch a brand she and her family had built with love, patience, sacrifice and consistency come close to being torn apart by the allegation.

She added that this phase of her life was now focused on self-discovery and personal growth, as well as being more intentional about who she is and the direction her life is taking.

The actress also expressed gratitude to God, as well as to her friends and family, who stood by her during what she described as a difficult period.

She said, “I realised that there are certain narratives I can no longer allow to linger over my name as a public figure. I also realised how many people love me, look up to me, support me and believe in me. And I would never want that love or loyalty to be met with shame or doubt. One thing I underestimated is the strong personality God has blessed me with and the overwhelming love I have received from my family, friends, and those who genuinely believe in me.

“They stood firmly by me when everything felt heavy. And some people walked away, which is totally fine because I understand that people rarely want to be associated with what looks like failure.

Not everyone can stand when storms arise; for God stood firmly. Yes, he said no. And that’s a grace no man, I mean, no one can ever contend with. I would also like to extend a big thank you to everyone who stood by me. I love and appreciate you all.”

Regina also tendered an apology to those who felt let down by her actions.

“Please accept my sincere apologies. But trust me, your disappointment will not last for long. It’s not by my power, but by the grace of God.”