Ayotomide Labinjoh, the mother of a minor, Anuoluwapo Michelle, at the centre of a renewed paternity controversy involving Davido has publicly responded to comments made by the singer’s father, billionaire businessman Adedeji Adeleke.

Ms Labinjoh made the remarks on Instagram on Wednesday adding that she will not be intimidated and demanding that Davido address her directly.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier on Wednesday that Davido’s father, during a press briefing at his Lagos residence, dismissed the renewed paternity claims and threatened legal action against journalist Kemi Olunloyo.

Accusations

In her statement, Ms Labinjoh accused Mr Adeleke of abusing power.

“Dr Deji Adeleke: You cannot intimidate us, sir. As the patriarch of the family, you should not be talking on David’s behalf. I’m not Sophia negotiating child support, etc. Let David address me,” she wrote.

She further alleged that her family had been infiltrated and pressured, claiming her sister had been in contact with the Adeleke family without her knowledge.

“To my shock, my own sister Titilayo Labinjoh reportedly has been talking to Dr Deji Adeleke since the pandemic. About what?” she questioned.

Ms Labinjoh alleged that her sister was used to “spy” on her family and accused the Adeleke patriarch of misusing influence and wealth.

“It took money for you to use a family member of ours to spy on us,” she claimed.

Warning

She also issued a warning, stating, “If anything happens to me, my daughter and my mum, the police should hold you responsible.”

The mother of the alleged child denied claims that multiple DNA tests were conducted in 2020, maintaining that she never met with Dr Adeleke during that period.

“Anu and I never met with you in 2020 for four additional DNA tests,” she said.

Addressing Kemi Olunloyo’s role

Responding to allegations raised by Mr Adeleke during his briefing, Ms Labinjoh clarified the involvement of journalist Kemi Olunloyo.

“Yes, Kemi opened this page and took photos online… She handed the page to us in 2019. I am not a social media user and didn’t post for four years,” she explained.

She added that both she and her mother independently post about the child and denied claims that Kemi manages their social media accounts.

“We are not in touch with Dr Kemi even though she posts about us,” she said.

Legal Action

Mr Adeleke accused Ms Olunloyo of impersonation, misinformation and sustained defamation, alleging that she operates social media accounts in the name of the minor and her family.

“She has been lying and lying, using an account that does not belong to her, impersonating a child and the child’s mother,” Mr Adeleke said.

Asked whether legal action would be pursued, he responded, “I think we have to consider it. It is getting out of hand.”

“For publishing this, we are going to consider suing her,” he added, describing the alleged actions as defamatory.

“She lies a lot. The family says she’s crazy. She’s receiving psychiatric help somewhere. Her own father said it. So I don’t care what she says,” the billionaire businessman said.

DNA Tests and Family Position

Mr Adeleke insisted that multiple DNA tests had been conducted over the years, all showing that Davido is not the biological father of the child.

“The test I asked David to do was not because of the public. I did it for myself. This is science,” he said.

“Even if it is done 10 times, it will not change. It is like a fingerprint.”

He said five tests had been conducted, including the most recent, which reportedly showed 0.00 per cent paternity, stressing that the same accredited laboratory tested Davido’s acknowledged children.

“The same lab did Imade’s DNA. The same lab did Ifeanyi’s DNA,” he said.

He also questioned why the family would deny a child if the claim were valid.

“I have 14 grandchildren. What is one more? Is it that I cannot afford to take care of her?” he asked.

Mr Adeleke disclosed that he personally supported Anu’s family for several years, including payment of school fees and upkeep, without Davido’s knowledge.

“I volunteered to sponsor the mother to school so she could take care of the child,” he said, adding that financial support was provided through the child’s aunt.

Background

The paternity dispute resurfaced in January after Anuoluwapo appealed on Instagram for a fresh DNA test, citing bullying and emotional distress.

Davido responded on X, insisting that multiple DNA tests had already returned negative results.

However, the child’s mother maintains that only one DNA test was conducted in 2014 and has called for a fresh, independently supervised test, alleging irregularities in previous processes.

Dr Adeleke has maintained that the matter was conclusively resolved years ago, blaming renewed controversy on impersonation and misinformation, particularly following Kemi Olunloyo’s continued involvement.

The journalist has rejected the Adeleke family’s claims, insisting that only one verified DNA test exists, and has published what she described as the 2014 result.

Despite the escalating public exchanges, no legal action has yet been formally filed.