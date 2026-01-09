Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North, has reacted to a drug test result undertaken by his estranged wife, filmmaker and actress Regina Daniels, to address the allegation of substance abuse.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the 25-year-old revealed on her Instagram page that she underwent a medical test, which confirmed that she tested negative for substance abuse.

She acknowledged that she had used Molly but declined to explain the reasons for doing so. She also threatened legal action against individuals who accused her of substance abuse.

Regina said she took the test to set the record straight following allegations of drug abuse levelled against her by Mr Nwoko in October 2025, amid their ongoing marital crisis.

Ned Nwoko’s reaction

However, reacting to the test result, the 65-year-old, in a statement posted on his Instagram page on Thursday and signed by his media team, described the test result as “misleading and disingenuous.”

He said: “Temporary abstinence does not erase the underlying challenges that brought this situation to light. Recovery and accountability are not matters that can be addressed through social media posts or public engagement; they require sustained effort, honesty, and genuine engagement with professional support. The conditions under which this recent test was conducted remain unclear.

“In contrast, earlier findings of drugs and alcohol use were established through assessments conducted by two independent, reputable centres in Nigeria and South Africa. These reports were professionally compiled, formally documented, and will be presented and defended in court. The centres involved will be subpoenaed to testify to their findings. Presenting a later negative result as proof that no prior use occurred is misleading and disingenuous.”

Abstinence

Furthermore, the lawmaker stated that the test result reflected abstinence over a period of time.

According to him, the findings did not invalidate earlier medical reports, nor did they negate the circumstances that necessitated the intervention in the first place.

“There has also been an attempt to dilute the seriousness of the substance referred to as MDMA (Molly), regardless of how casually it is referenced or repackaged in language, it is a drug. Renaming it does not alter its chemical composition, its risks, or its impact on judgment and stability. Moreover, temporary abstinence, whether for weeks or months, does not address the underlying issues that brought this situation to where it is today.

“Healing is not episodic, and accountability is not performative. Long before this matter became public, Senator Ned Nwoko explored every possible avenue to provide support, including private rehabilitation for structured, sustained therapy, not just a brief one-off; it failed. Denial is never a foundation for sustainable therapy. The first step is to own up to the existing problem,” said Mr Nwoko.

Child custody

Mr Nwoko further disclosed that a court directed Regina to undergo supervised therapy, with evidence mandated, following the filing of a child custody suit in 2025.

Regina and Mr Nwoko have two children together: Munir and Khalifa.

He said he allowed her time to seek the required support privately and handled the situation discreetly, keeping it away from public scrutiny.

Mr Nwoko added that he urged her to obtain professional help to sustain a healthy relationship with her children.

He noted, “When the court gave judgment in favour of Senator Ned having custody, and dismissing all unsubstantiated human rights abuse claims they brought forward last year, the court order stated that Regina should go for supervised therapy with evidence of the same. We did not schedule a public show for this time. It is therefore inaccurate to suggest consistent sobriety or to dismiss prior findings.

“A single test, taken at a time of one’s choosing, does not outweigh documented assessments conducted independently and professionally. If accountability is to be invoked, then it must acknowledge the reality of a problem and demonstrate a willingness to address it; that’s accountability that can yield results. Genuine accountability requires confronting reality and committing to long-term professional support, not a matter to be measured by social media engagements.”

Scrutiny

Mr Nwoko further stated that the test result Regina claimed to have conducted would be subject to scrutiny in court.

“True growth, stability, and accountability come from embracing the process quietly, consistently, and with integrity, the very approach Senator Ned has encouraged from the start. It is not the time for drama. Any test conducted anywhere in the world will face court scrutiny and should be prepared to defend its results, just like the Nigerian and South African labs.

“In any case, the court would, for clarity, appoint a credible laboratory for verification of claims. It is time for reality supported by relevant, credible and admissible evidence,” said the lawmaker.