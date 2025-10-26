Nine days after her marriage to Ned Nwoko, the Senator representing Delta North, made headlines for less pleasant reasons, actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels broke her silence.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Regina, in a video, accused Mr Nwoko of physically assaulting her.

She further announced that she was no longer interested in continuing the marriage, saying she could no longer endure the alleged abuse.

However, the 64-year-old lawmaker denied the allegation, claiming that the 25-year-old actress, whom he married in 2019 as his sixth wife, was addicted to drugs.

In a statement posted across his social media pages, Mr Nwoko described the mother of two as violent.

He alleged that she slapped and assaulted three staff members and damaged several properties, including cars and windows, “for no just cause.”

Mr Nwoko stated that she had set specific conditions for Regina to accept rehabilitation, either in Asokoro or Jordan.

Support

Since Mr Nwoko publicly debunked domestic violence allegations, the actress had remained absent from social media.

Although several celebrities, relatives, colleagues, and associates supported her, Regina refrained from publicly commenting.

In addition to her colleagues and associates who supported her during the difficult period, Regina’s brother, Lawrence, and mother, Rita, showed solidarity.

In one of their Instagram posts, they appeared largely unconcerned about the ongoing marital crisis.

The video on Rita’s Instagram showed her dancing with her son in what appeared to be their living room.

The background song carried lyrics suggesting that “trouble was sleeping but was woken up by some people,” and further hinted that “the matter will not end soon.”

Rita captioned the video, “Mama testing microphone with her drumbeat.”

Meanwhile, Lawrence took to his Instagram page to deny rumours that his sister was a drug addict.

He continued to share photos of Regina on his page, showing unwavering public support for her.

Regina’s return

However, the actress returned to social media on Sunday to share a new milestone.

She revealed that she had moved into a new home despite her husband’s insistence that she should go to rehab, where she would not have access to drugs.

She posted photos of her newly acquired house and proudly declared herself “a queen in her own abode.”

She captioned the pictures: “In my house, I am a queen! I needed a roof, so I got this for my family.”

Backstory

The newspaper reported that after the controversy began trending, netizens unearthed a 2020 BBC interview in which Mr Nwoko revealed that he met and married Regina within three weeks.

He disclosed that he and Regina neither courted nor dated, adding that he had married all his wives within weeks and did not believe in dating before marriage.

Mr Nwoko explained that their union was “built on understanding and respect” and grounded in the traditional values he was raised with.

The lawmaker stated that he first met Regina when she visited his home in Delta State with her mother and siblings, noting that he had never heard of her or watched any of her films.

He added that Regina was aware of his openness to taking another wife, as he came from a polygamous background and had a deep love for children.