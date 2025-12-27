Hilda Baci Academy and MyFoodByHilda Group have revealed that they honoured their students and staff with gifts worth over N100 million at the academy’s year-end events to enhenace culinary empowerment,

The academy stated that students and staff received gifts ranging from household appliances and professional kitchen equipment to year-long product supplies, reinforcing the academy’s emphasis on tangible empowerment rather than symbolic recognition.

The Hilda Baci Academy celebration brought together past and present students both physically and virtually, alongside the MyFoodByHilda team.

Ms Baci told PREMIUM TIMES that the year-end celebration marked a significant milestone in the academy’s journey and reinforces its growing influence as a culinary educator and industry thought leader.

Designed as a community-driven experience, the celebration honoured the journey and impact of the Hilda Baci Academy, which has trained and inspired a new generation of food entrepreneurs, chefs, and culinary creatives across Nigeria and beyond.

Hilda Baci Academy

The culinary academy, under the leadership of its founder, a two-time record-breaking chef, Hilda Baci, has stated that it continues to redefine Nigeria’s culinary landscape, not only through personal milestones but also by building structures that empower others.

Reflecting on the journey, Hilda Baci emphasised that the academy was built to outlive individual achievements and empower future leaders of the culinary industry.

“This isn’t just about cooking or records. It’s about building people, creating access, and showing that excellence can be taught, supported, and rewarded. Every student and every staff member here is part of a larger story, and I’m proud of what we’re building together,” Ms Baci said.

End-of-the-Year ceremony

The year-ending gathering highlighted the scale of the academy’s reach, uniting graduates from different cohorts in one shared space, and closing the year with reflections on the values of growth, discipline, and excellence that have become synonymous with the Hilda Baci brand.

Also, the event received a strong show of support from brand partners, including Scanfrost, Viva, Gino, Bama, Lush Hair, and Aquafina. In collaboration with Ms Baci, the brands rewarded outstanding commitment and performance across the academy’s community.

The night also recognised the MyFoodByHilda team, when an exceptional and longest-serving staff member was rewarded with a brand-new car for outstanding dedication and service.

Subsequently, during the event, the spotlight shifted to the Hilda Baci Academy, where the overall best student of the academy was celebrated with the presentation of a brand-new car. An excellent student received a fully equipped food truck, a life-changing reward designed to support their next chapter as a food entrepreneur.

The moment captured the academy’s commitment to not just training talent but also equipping students with the fundamental tools for sustainable success.

According to its organisers, the event stood as a powerful statement of Ms Baci’s long-term vision, one rooted in community, collaboration, and sustainable impact within Africa’s culinary industry.