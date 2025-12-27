There is a specific expectation that comes with Christmas films. They are usually warm, familiar, sometimes predictable, and often centred on the idea of homecoming, families reuniting, old grievances softened by nostalgia, and reconciliation wrapped in festivities.

But anyone who has lived long enough knows that Christmas can also be the season when buried wounds resurface.

Long-held secrets finally demand attention, at least in most Hollywood Christmas family films. Lately, Nigerian filmmakers have also caught the bug, and the audiences are loving it too.

That is the story behind ‘A Very Dirty Christmas’.

Directed by Akay Mason and produced by Ini Edo, the film was released in cinemas nationwide on 16 December and arrives with a title that sparked more controversy than the film ultimately delivers.

The noise surrounding it, from calls for bans to debates about religious sensitivity, almost overshadowed what is at its core – a well-made family drama with strong performances and thoughtful execution.

A Christmas reunion with a twist

At its heart, A Very Dirty Christmas follows a family reunion that begins as many holiday gatherings do: with forced cheer, unresolved grievances, jealousy, rivalry, competition, surface-level warmth, and the quiet tension of people who haven’t fully dealt with the past and are unsettled by the present.

The film centres on Lulu (Ini Edo), whose seemingly stable marriage to Caleb (Lateef Adedimeji) is quietly fraying beneath the surface. Infertility becomes the excuse Caleb clings to in justifying his infidelity, while Lulu, deeply religious and weighed down by family expectations, endures the betrayal in silence, choosing endurance over confrontation.

Running parallel to this strained marriage is a second, more urgent crisis. As the pressures of the Christmas gathering mount, the family is thrown into panic when the youngest sister, Jade (Nancy Isime), suddenly goes missing.

Her disappearance pulls Lulu and their sister, Lala (Waje Iruobe), into a frantic search that exposes unresolved tensions, buried resentments, and long-suppressed truths.

What begins as a routine festive reunion quickly unravels into an emotional reckoning, with Jade’s disappearance serving as the trigger that forces the family to confront the fractures they have long pretended did not exist.

The film leans into a familiar but effective theme, Christmas as both a unifier and a discord trigger.

It is the time when families return home, and also the moment when truths can no longer be avoided. In that sense, the title is less literal and more metaphorical. The “dirty” is not a scandal in the sensational sense, but the emotional mess people carry into shared spaces and festive traditions.

Anchored by strong performances

One of the film’s biggest strengths lies in its performances.

IK Ogbonna delivers one of his most convincing performances to date. Mainly known for his charming bad-boy roles, he brings depth and restraint to this portrayal, offering a nuanced performance that is both intense and controlled.

There are moments where his presence alone carries the emotional weight of a scene, and it is easy to see him evolving into roles that rival the quiet dominance for which Chidi Mokeme is known.

Big Brother Naija’s Phyna also stands out. Her role may be brief, but it has a significant impact, particularly in the action scenes towards the tail end of the film. The closing scenes are reminiscent of Shanty Town, which Ini Edo also co-produced.

Veteran actors like Eucharia Anunobi and Femi Branch provide the emotional backbone of the story, while Lateef Adedimeji, Nancy Isime, Taye Arimoro, and Wumi Toriola round out the ensemble with performances that feel lived-in and believable.

A visually strong, well-directed film

Technically, A Very Dirty Christmas is impressive. The cinematography is clean, the camera work intentional, and the overall production quality far from low-budget. Akay Mason’s direction is steady and controlled, allowing scenes to breathe without overindulging in melodrama.

The pacing is largely effective, although some moments linger longer than necessary. Still, the film never feels careless or rushed. Every scene serves a purpose, even when the emotional payoff arrives subtly rather than explosively.

The title vs the film

Where the film slightly falters is in the expectations set by its title.

There is nothing overtly scandalous, sacrilegious, or provocative about A Very Dirty Christmas. If anything, the controversy surrounding it promises more than the film delivers.

Ini Edo has explained that the title refers to the “dirty secrets” that emerge during the holiday season. While that interpretation is valid, the film itself does not lean hard enough into that idea to justify the weight of the title.

This disconnect likely fuelled much of the backlash. Viewers expecting controversy or bold social commentary may feel misled, while those who approach the film without preconceived notions will find a grounded, emotionally driven story.

Review

A Very Dirty Christmas is not a perfect film, but it is a good one, well-acted, thoughtfully directed, and emotionally grounded. Its biggest flaw is not its content but the expectations created around it. The controversy threatens to overshadow what is, in fact, a solid piece of storytelling.

At its best, the film reminds us that Christmas is not always joyful, and that sometimes the most meaningful family moments come from confronting uncomfortable truths.

It may not be as “dirty” as its title suggests, but it is sincere, well-crafted, and ultimately worth watching.

Verdict: 7.5/10