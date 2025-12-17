The founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, popularly known as Liberation City, Chris Okafor, has married his partner, Pearl, amid ongoing allegations levelled against him by actress Doris Ogala.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Ogala accused the cleric of ruining her life, alleging that he ended their nine-year relationship to marry another woman.

She claimed that the pastor would never marry anyone else and vowed to disrupt the wedding.

However, pictures from both the traditional and white wedding ceremonies of the pastor and Pearl surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

Reports indicated that the ceremonies took place on Tuesday in Lekki, Lagos.

The wedding was reportedly attended by a large crowd of family members and friends, who gathered to celebrate the union.

Following the circulation of the wedding photos, netizens reacted, expressing mixed opinions on the development involving the pastor.

Ogala’s demand

However, the actress revealed in a video shared on her Instagram page on Monday that the only condition under which Mr Okafor could marry her was his full compliance with her demands.

She said his lawyer was already working on the conditions she presented to the clergyman, adding that one non-negotiable demand was that he must buy her a house.

“I don’t lie. Before Chris will beg me, he’ll buy me a house. Will the man I dated for seven to eight years leave me to marry another woman? Since 2017, he has not given me money. The only money I collected from him is #300,000. My lawyer is writing my demands. Don’t make it look like I’m not demanding anything. This man told me to leave my marriage. This one left me shattered, and he wanted to marry.

“No, he’ll settle me. It is my right I’m asking for. Since 2017, nine years of sleeping with me back-to-back. You said he shouldn’t give me anything and just marry like that. But he’ll buy a house for me. If he settles and buys me a house, why will I stop the marriage? Since 2017, my brother died, and I went to the cell, and I wouldn’t make demands. My demand is coming; it’s in the law, so he’ll buy me a house. In the law, you can’t promise a woman marriage and break her or leave her and won’t give her anything, it’s not possible.” Ogala added.

She further stated that she possessed evidence showing that Mr Okafor promised to marry her.

The actress also dismissed claims that she was acting maliciously or deliberately seeking to disrupt another person’s happiness.

She added, “I’m Doris. He asked me a question and said, ‘What is your profession?’ I’m an actor. I have a demand. He disgraced my life. Took away my career. I’m not okay, I’m suicidal. I can’t do anything at this point. Chris must settle with me, or we will die in the marriage. Whether he leaves the marriage and marries m, or buys me a house.

“He has been sleeping with me since 2017. I can calculate how much. Did you tell me that I was also buying gifts for his children? I’m not a wicked person; it’s my right, and he will do it; he will buy me the house. My demand paper is coming. I’ll soon serve him.”

Backstory

This newspaper earlier reported that Mr Okafor, while responding to Ogala’s allegations during his sermon on Sunday, stated that no man would willingly choose to settle down with an arrogant woman.

He further claimed that no man would marry a woman from a household lacking a good name or respectable reputation.

“You are a young lady being arrogant, behaving and talking to people anyhow, saying ‘I don’t respect anybody because I am not well.’ You are a young lady, unmarried, and you are talking like that. Which man will marry who’s not well? Which man wants to marry you when they know that you have slept with different men? God forbid. I know what I’m saying might be painful, but we listen; the truth is better. It’s bitter, but it’s better for us,”he said.

Mr Okafor was previously married to Bessem Okafor, who accused him in 2014 of physically assaulting her at their Magodo, Lagos home, according to Daily Post.

Bessem, who left the marital home in 2012, alleged that the assault occurred when she visited to see their four children, who were in their father’s custody at the time.

In a 2019 interview with City People, Mr Okafor stated that he had not remarried since his divorce, explaining that he was unwilling to settle down with a woman who might later pose a threat to him.

He said, “I don’t want to marry someone who will become a threat to my children, because once a woman comes in and she starts having children, the first thing they’ll begin to say is, Oh, maybe this man is rich or something and your children become a target. I wouldn’t want to put my children in such a situation. You see, you don’t deliberately go into danger without seeing it.”

Reactions

Below are some of the comments from netizens.

