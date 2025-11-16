In the immortal words of former Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke, ‘ I wanna relax and be taken care of’.

This sentiment is shared by millions of ladies, not just in Nigeria but all over the globe. There was a time Nigerian men took pleasure in taking care of their women, but lately, many are shying away from their responsibilities.

The rise of internet advisors like Gehgeh and John Doe is not helping matters, as they encourage men to suggest that stingy behaviour and saying giving ladies a good time means you’re a simp.

Well, we ladies refuse to give up without a fight, so here are five ways you can break the shackles of stinginess in your partner.

1. Monitor who they follow on social media and in authentic limay sound impossible, but it is very doable.

Conveniently allow your phone battery to die and borrow his phone to scroll on social media. Once you get it, unfollow and block all the undesirable people he follows. Those accounts that tell him not to spoil and pamper you, unfollow and block them.

Make sure to follow generous men like Davido and other celebrities who love to lavish material things on their women. What he sees is what he becomes. As he watches others spend lavishly, his closed palm will begin to open.

2. Tell him what you want softly but persistently

One common thing with willful blindness is what I like to call selective blindness. They act oblivious to what is happening, meaning they are fully aware of what they are doing.

For instance, they see that bone straight wigs are all the rage. In fact, their celebrity crush and even their best friend’s babe is wearing them. They know it will look smashing on you, but they act as if they’re blind, so they won’t buy it for you.

My sister, don’t allow that to slide. Go straight to him and tell him you like it and want to attend the next one, both at Owanbe.

Don’t accept any excuse.

Keep telling him daily in a soft but persistent manner till he. When he wags his tail, and when he does, hug him and reward him with food for being a good boy.

Yes, food!

The daily fights on the X app show Nigerian men value food above all else. Tap into this hunger by serving him a sumptuous meal, and watch the pain he felt while spending disappear instantly!

3 .Buy him gifts and then leave hints

Now, ladies, I know this can be painful for many of us. That I understand we often don’t like spending money on men, but sometimes you have to give something to get something. Smiling little gift partner, your man triggers recprompting, making him offer you in return. When you give, he now has an obligation to give back to you.

To take full advantage of this emotion, don’t leave the choice of a gift to chance. Drop hints so he knows precisely what you want. Show him pictures and Instagram posts, and share articles with him. If all these fail, spell it out!

He may get upset with his face because you’re asking for things worth 10 times more than what you got for him, but that is not your business. Focus your attention on your goal and don’t let him off the hook till he complies.

Don’t forget to reward his effort with affection and food.

4. Withdraw affection

How can you implement this?

When your partner refuses to meet your needs and gives you excuses, retract like a snail does into its shell. Act uninterested in his activities and restrict his access to you. It sounds distant when he calls, and you generally stop being enthusiastic in your conversations with him.

He will notice the coldness and start panicking once he asks what the issue is.

To ensure you exaggerate your disappointment at not getting what you want and see it have an immediate effect, pleasing you.

Do not do this if you’re unsure of your standing with your partner. In fact, avoid this if he is not absolutely obsessed with you; if not, he will seize this opportunity to zoom off.

5. Take it to God in prayer

This may sound funny, but there’s nothing God cannot do. If you have a partner who has refused to meet your material needs, make time to pray for him to change. When you press for several months and he remains unchanged, it’s best to leave the relationship.

A stingy man cannot become a generous husband. Love gives. If he doesn’t give to you, he doesn’t love you. Cut your losses and move on.

Are you dating a stingy man? Will you be trying these tips? Let us know what you think!