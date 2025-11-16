Olamide praised Wizkid’s greatness

Rapper Olamide defended his stance on his X page, arguing that Wizkid is the greatest Afrobeats artist of all time, second only to Fela Kuti, the late Afrobeat pioneer.

He praised Wizkid at a media briefing in Toronto, Canada, ahead of his highly anticipated show on 14 November.

Olamide’s revelation drew mixed reactions from the public, especially from supporters of Wizkid’s rivals, with some arguing that no new-age artiste had come close to Fela as a musician.

The rap icon said he would not undermine anyone’s greatness, including Wizkid.

Imisi’s mother denied neglecting BBNaija winner

The mother of BBNaija Season Ten winner Imisi “Imisi” Ayanwale denied in a viral video that she neglected her daughter before the show.

She said she stayed at her younger sibling’s home in Ajah and claimed some people prevented her from seeing Imisi since she emerged as the winner.

She added that she was sidelined during the show’s finale.

Imisi, during her time on the show, opened up about her strained relationship with her parents.

She revealed that they sent her out of the house when she was 12, a traumatic event that led to her being raped in a church storeroom where she had sought shelter.

Yetunde Barnabas, husband, welcomed second child

Actress Yetunde Barnabas disclosed on her Instagram page that she and her footballer husband, Peter Olayinka, welcomed their second child.

She shared photos from the hospital featuring her husband and their newborn, although she did not reveal the baby’s name.

The child was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The couple married in March 2021 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2022.

Davido recalled skipping classes in 2011

Davido revealed on his X page that he skipped classes at Babcock University to perform in Ibadan for the first time.

The “Timeless” hitmaker recounted how his team, including his cousin B Red, manager Asa Asika, and others, picked him up from university to drive to the “Lynxxx and Friends Tour”.

He then compared that memory with his recent triumph, stating, “14 years later, we destroyed the stadium.”

His revelation came after his “5ive” album tour stop at Ibadan’s Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, which drew a massive crowd of 25,000 fans.

Destalker became a comedian after failing at internet fraud

Comedian Destalker revealed during an appearance on David ‘David Syn’ Eboigbe’s podcast that he became a comedian after he failed at internet fraud.

He said he accompanied a friend to a cybercafé to learn how to scam foreigners.

He described the intense, all-night sessions where patrons paid N250 to stay online until morning.

He added that the environment was so demanding that the café provided water and buckets for customers to soak their feet to stay awake.

Destalker noted that the friend who introduced him to scamming is now a reverend pastoring his church.

Yinka Quadri welcomed granddaughter

Ace Yoruba actor Yinka Quadri announced on Instagram that his daughter had given birth to a child.

He posted photos and videos with his daughter, Juwon, and the newborn. He described the childbirth as “double celebrations” because it coincided with the premiere of his new film “Orukawura” on YouTube.

Quadri began his acting career in 1976 after he and Taiwo Olayinka, along with friends, formed a drama troupe known as the Afopina Theatre Group, following his decision to drop out of school.

He made his screen debut in the television series “Agbodorogun” and featured in hundreds of films.

Judy Austin’s marital advice

Actress Judy Austin warned young women during a TikTok live session against early marriage until they became mentally ready.

She highlighted the detrimental effects of early marriage, pointing to widespread divorce and the struggles of single parenting as consequences of entering matrimony unprepared.

She emphasised that marriage should never be rushed, specifically warning women not to marry a man “just because you are pregnant for him,” a decision she said often led to regret.

Austin advocated for a period of personal growth and self-reliance before marriage.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that controversial actor Yul Edochie unveiled Austin as his second wife in April 2022. They had three children.

Sunshine Rosman on why she didn’t smoke or drink

Actress Sunshine Rosman disclosed during an interview on the Open Up podcast that she didn’t smoke or drink.

She explained that people often saw videos of her dancing energetically and assumed she must be under the influence, but she clarified that her exuberance was entirely self-generated.

She added that she expressed her energy most authentically during post-production celebrations with cast and crew, which she preferred to random club outings.

The Nigerian-Canadian actress, model, TV host, and content creator became known for films such as “The Church Boy”, “First Time”, “Open Marriage”, and “Superstar.”

Peller claimed celebrities messaged him for money

During a live session, TikToker Habeeb “Peller” Hamzat alleged that some financially unstable celebrities had secretly begged him for money.

He argued that having a large social media following did not always translate to financial security.

Peller refused to disclose their identities but claimed that they slid into his direct messages to request a share whenever he hosted cash giveaways online.

Cardi B welcomed her fourth child

US rap star Cardi B announced on Instagram that she welcomed her fourth child and her first with American footballer Stefon Diggs.

The Grammy winner’s newborn joined the three children she had with her estranged husband, Offset.

They are seven-year-old Kulture, four-year-old Wave, and one-year-old Blossom.

She filed for divorce from the Migos rapper in July 2024.

Last month, Cardi B released her long-awaited sophomore album “Am I The Drama?” and issued a public plea for people to buy it so she could afford nappies.

Antar Laniyan’s doctorate

On Instagram, Veteran Yoruba actor Antar Laniyan disclosed that he bagged a Doctorate Degree, Honorary Causa from the Prestigious Network UK Academy (ANU Academy).

He posted photos and videos from his graduation ceremony.

The Osun-born actor began acting in 1981, and his first major professional role was that of a major general in the film “Everybody Wants to Know” during his time with the Kakaki Art Squad.

He featured in numerous Nigerian films, including “Sango”, scripted by Wale Ogunyemi and produced by Obafemi Lasode.

Burna Boy vs fan at Denver concert

Chaltu Jateny, the woman Burna Boy walked out of his Denver concert alongside her boyfriend for sleeping, said she attended the show because she was battling depression following the death of her daughter’s father.

In a viral video, Burna Boy paused his performance and asked a male fan to take his girlfriend home after noticing she was sleeping during his performance.

Reacting in the comment section of the viral video, Jateny said she felt embarrassed and humiliated, explaining that she only attended the show to smile again after the incident.

She added that she had the right to sleep and do whatever she liked because she paid to attend the concert.

As of press time, the “Twice As Tall” singer had not responded to the allegations.