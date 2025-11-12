Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’s prison mugshots have caused an uproar on social media. The mugshots reveal a stark transformation from the stylish mogul fans once knew.

The 56-year-old now sports grey hair, a scraggly beard, and a maroon prison sweater as he serves his sentence for prostitution convictions in a low-security New Jersey prison.

Following his July conviction, the “I Need A Girl” star was transferred last month from Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre to the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix. While his life behind bars is a far cry from designer suits and red-carpet appearances, news has it that Combs is committed to rehabilitation.

He now holds a coveted role as the chaplain’s assistant and is enrolled in a drug rehabilitation program that could reduce his sentence by a year.

He has even restarted his entrepreneurial class, “Free Game with Diddy,” teaching fellow inmates business skills and self-worth.

Minor hiccups

Despite these efforts, Diddy has faced minor hiccups inside prison.

Reports say he recently violated call rules during a three-way phone conversation and was allegedly caught consuming an unusual concoction. His team insists these incidents were not breaches of prison rules and that the rapper remains committed to staying sober.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Judge Arun Subramanian in Manhattan federal court in the United States of America sentenced the 56-year-old to over four years in prison.

He was convicted of transporting women to participate in drug-fueled sex marathons.

The father of seven has apologised to his victims, including his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

“Domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will have to carry forever,” the record label executive added.

He also apologised to his seven children, stating that they deserve better.

He then addressed his mother, Janice Combs, who was constantly present throughout the trial.

“I failed you as a son. You taught me better. You raised me better,” he said