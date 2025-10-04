American music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been sentenced to over four years in prison by Judge Arun Subramanian in Manhattan federal court in the United States of America.

His conviction on Friday comes after being convicted of transporting women to participate in drug-fueled sex marathons.

He was, however, cleared of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

BBC reports that in July, a jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution related to his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura and a victim who testified under the pseudonym “Jane.”

Plea for mercy

Before his judgement was delivered, Diddy, who was rated as the world’s highest paid musician in 2017 by Forbes, addressed the court apologising and calling his actions ‘disgusting, shameful and sick’.

“One of the hardest things that I’ve had to handle is having to be quiet. Not being able to express how sorry I am for my actions,” he said.

He apologised to his victims, including his former girlfriends Cassie Ventura and a woman who had testified under the pseudonym ‘Jane’.

“Domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will have to forever carry,” the record label executive added.

He also apologised to his seven children, stating that they deserve better.

He then addressed his mother, Janice Combs, who was constantly present throughout the trial.

“I failed you as a son. You taught me better. You raised me better,” he said.

In his 12-minute statement, Diddy asked Judge Subramanian for mercy, stating that he couldn’t change the past but could change the future.

Sentencing

Before delivering his sentence, Judge Subramanian said he considered Diddy’s history as a self-made artiste and entrepreneur who inspired the Black community and gave back through philanthropic endeavours.

“However, the court has to consider all of your history here,” Judge Subramanian said.

“A history of good works can’t wash away the record in this case, which shows that you abused the power and control over the lives of women whom you professed to love.”

Sentencing Diddy to 50 months, or just over four years, in prison for his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, Judge Subramanian also imposed a maximum fine of $500,000 and ordered five years of supervised release once Diddy leaves prison.

The 55-year-old hip-hop mogul has been held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest. He will have about 13 months of credit for his incarceration.

In his closing remarks, Judge Subramanian told Diddy that he would have a chance to show his children and the world what real accountability, change, and healing could look like.

Timeline of accusations and trial

Trouble started for the three-time Grammy winner when the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit saying she was trafficked, raped, plied with drugs, and viciously beaten by Diddy on many occasions over the course of 10 years.

Through his lawyer, the rapper denied all the accusations in the lawsuit.

He then settled the claim, keeping the terms of the agreement confidential.

“We have decided to resolve this matter amicably,” he said.

December 2023

In December 2023, another woman alleged in another lawsuit that the rapper and two other men raped her in 2003 when she was 17.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan says the woman was living in a Detroit suburb and was flown to a New York studio, where she was given drugs and alcohol that made her incapable of consenting to sex, and the men took turns raping her.

The same day, Diddy posted a statement on Instagram broadly denying all the allegations in the mounting series of lawsuits.

February to April 2024

In February 2024, Music producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones claimed in a lawsuit that the hip-hop mogul pressured him to procure and engage in sexual acts with sex workers between September 2022 and November 2023.

Lil Rod also claims he was a victim of unsolicited groping and sexual touching by Diddy, and that the music mogul gave out drinks laced with drugs to people at parties.

He later amended the filing to include allegations of “fondling” and “groping” against actor Cuba Gooding Jr.

In March 2024, federal agents searched two properties owned by Diddy.

Although the officials did not say whether the raids, at the musician’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles, were prompted by the civil lawsuits, his attorneys say they believe they are.

In April that same year, a lawsuit alleged that Diddy’s son, Christian Combs, who was 24 at the time, sexually assaulted a woman working on a yacht chartered by his father.

Diddy is named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit, which claims he created the circumstances that led to the assault and paid to cover it up afterwards.

The following month, CNN published a video showing the music producer attacking Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016.

Arrest and prosecution

Things took an interesting turn in September 2024 when Diddy was arrested in New York after a grand jury indictment.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced three charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He pleaded not guilty but was denied bail.

By October 2024, a wave of separate civil lawsuits alleging raping women and sexual assault of men was filed.

More lawsuits were filed in December 2024. In January, March, and April, prosecutors updated the criminal indictment against Diddy.

No new charges were added, but new details accuse the rapper of coercing two other women into commercial sexual acts.

He was also accused of dangling a person over an apartment balcony.

Trial

In May, Jury selection began to find a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates who can be fair and impartial amidst heavy media coverage of the case.

By the end of Tuesday, 1 July, jurors reached a verdict on four of the five counts.

However, they were split on the most complex charge, of racketeering conspiracy.

Jurors determined the one remaining charge on Wednesday, 2 July.