The Lagos State Police Command has addressed allegations that it arrested and detained Samuel “Sammy West” Daniels, the brother of actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Regina alleged on Monday that her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North, ordered the arrest of her brother and sister.

She further alleged that her younger sister was not safe, adding that she felt as though she was “losing her mind” over the lawmaker’s alleged continued targeting of her family.

In a post on his Instagram Story, Sammy West confirmed that he was being held at the Ogombo Police Division in Lagos, an allegation also corroborated by his brother, Sweezzy, on his own Instagram Story.

Denial

However, in a response published by Vanguard on Tuesday, the Police Command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, denied that Lagos officers were responsible for Sammy West’s arrest.

Ms Adebisi clarified that the officers who carried out the operation were on official assignment from Abuja and acted with a duly signed warrant.

She added that Sammy West was only held briefly at the Ogombo Division due to the timing of the arrest before being transferred for further investigation and procedural processing.

“Good evening. The individual in question was not arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command. The officers who effected the arrest came from Abuja with a duly signed arrest warrant. The suspect was temporarily detained at Ogombo Division due to the late hour, pending further procedural action,” the paper quoted Ms Adebis as saying.

Meanwhile, this newspaper contacted the spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Josephine Adeh, for comment, but she hasn’t responded to messages sent to her.

This reporter contacted Ms Adeh via WhatsApp; the blue ticks indicated that the messages had been read, yet no response had been received.

Also, Ms Adebisi was also contacted but did not answer her call or respond to the text message sent to her.

Petition

Meanwhile, the marital crisis between Regina and Mr Nwoko, took a new twist after the actress’s siblings launched an online petition against the lawmaker on Change.org.

The petition, initiated by Samuel Ojeogwu and titled “Hold Ned Nwoko Accountable for Abuse of Power,” has so far garnered over 12,846 signatures.

In the petition, Mr Nwoko was accused of abusing his power, violating fundamental human rights, and intimidating Regina and her family.

According to the initiators, the petition aims to demand justice and ensure accountability.

“Nwoko’s alleged misconduct is not only an affront to Regina Daniels and her family but also a potential threat to all Nigerians who believe in fairness, justice, and the rule of law. His actions were reportedly more than just personal transgressions; they reflect a misuse of influence that undermines the democratic principles Nigeria relies upon.

“The alarming reports circulating in the media claim that Nwoko has leveraged his position and influence to obstruct legal rights and intimidate. Such actions, if left unchecked, could pave the way for an environment where influence overshadows justice. Nigerians in Lagos and beyond should not remain silent onlookers to these grave accusations”, said the petitioners.

They argued that the matter transcended local concerns, posing a direct challenge to the very fabric of Nigeria’s democracy and moral integrity.

They further called for Mr Nwoko to be investigated by the appropriate authorities in light of the allegations made against him by Regina and her family.

“Now more than ever, there must be a firm stand against such abuses. By demanding a transparent investigation and subsequent legal actions against Nwoko, we can ensure that no public figure, regardless of their wealth or influence, is above the law. We call upon the relevant Nigerian authorities to investigate the claims against Ned Nwoko thoroughly and take necessary legal steps to restore public faith.

“We also urge international human rights bodies to observe and support this call for justice, ensuring that international laws and human rights are respected. Your voice can make a difference. Stand with us in protecting fundamental human rights and preventing the misuse of power. Sign this petition to demand accountability and uphold justice in Nigeria.”