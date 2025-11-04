Afrobeats Grammy-winning superstar, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has brought to the fore the events and journey that led to his spiritual evolution.

He revealed that he has converted to Islam.

The “Ye” crooner made this revelation during a Twitch live session with US streamer PlaqueBoyMax.

He shared details about his upbringing and his eventual shift in faith.

The 34-year-old Port Harcourt-born disclosed that he was raised in a devout Christian household and followed the faith because his parents were firm believers.

As he grew older and began living life on his own terms, he said he became curious about religion, which sparked a journey of discovery.

“I was born into Christianity because that’s what my parents practised. However, as I grew older, I began to research life and faith more deeply. That was when I found Islam.”

Connection and peace

The singer explained that his decision wasn’t a result of rebellion, but rather a genuine and heartfelt conviction that drove him to make that choice.

He emphasised that it was a thoughtful and intentional decision, stemming from his own personal beliefs and values, rather than a reaction against something or someone else.

“It was something that came naturally to me. I just felt a connection and peace.”

He went on to share how the curiosity in him deepens by the day as it has opened a hunger in him to know more.

“Even now, I’m still learning, the more I read, the more I realize how much I don’t know. But there’s peace in it, and that’s something I’ve been searching for my whole life,” he added during the live broadcast.

This revelation has sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some welcoming his decision and others questioning how his new faith will align with his public persona and music. Burna Boy’s transition adds another layer to his complex public persona, which is characterised by themes of identity, struggle, and self-discovery in his music.

