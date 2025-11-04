Popular Nigerian lawyer and activist Deji Adeyanju has advised TikTok influencer Habeeb Hamzat, also known as “Peller”, to pursue formal education by returning to school. He emphasised that, irrespective of fame, academic qualifications remain essential.

Mr Adeyanju took to his Facebook page and offered the advice in response to Peller’s recent public feud with his estranged girlfriend and fellow streamer, Jarvis, whom he accused of involvement in money laundering.

The activist emphasised that education would “shape his life and destiny” beyond the digital space, regardless of his continually growing social media popularity, fame, and financial benefits.

“Peller should go to school. Education will shape his life and destiny. He can still be doing all the TikTok and making money, but education will add real value to his life,” Mr Adeyanju said.

According to him, combining education with social media influence would give the young entertainer stronger credibility and long-term relevance. He specifically recommended a law degree, explaining that legal training would enhance Peller’s reasoning ability and improve his understanding of the ethical and legal implications of his online actions.

“Let me suggest that he considers a law degree, but he must get a credit in Literature in English first.”

The advice has sparked mixed reactions online, with some supporting Mr Adeyanju’s stance and others defending Peller’s.

Some agree with Mr Adeyanju, emphasising the importance of formal education in achieving long-term relevance and personal growth. Others argue that talent and digital influence can be equally rewarding in today’s world, questioning the necessity of traditional education. A few have pointed out that Peller’s success on social media platforms demonstrates his entrepreneurial spirit and ability to monetise his online presence.

Pellers speculative response

Following his recent feud with Jarvis and his usual defensive manner, Peller might view Adeyanju’s advice as an attack on his character or an attempt to downplay his online success. He may respond by highlighting his achievements on social media, emphasising his financial independence, or questioning the relevance of traditional education in today’s world.

Some possible reactions from Peller, according to netizens, include him downplaying the importance of formal education, citing his own success story as proof that talent and hard work are sufficient.

He might accuse Adeyanju of being out of touch with the digital age or jealous of his online fame.

Peller could use his signature humour to poke fun at Adeyanju’s advice, making light of the situation.

Peller hasn’t responded yet; therefore, the above are speculative, based on prior reactions to similar events.