Aurora International Charity Foundation (AICF) has partnered with the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to hold the second edition of the ‘Catch Them Young Environmental Awareness’ Convention, which aims to impact young people in Lagos.

With the theme, ‘Our Lagos, Our Future: Inspiring Young Minds for Sustainable Change’, the summit will be held on Tuesday, 11 November, in Lagos, to address turning young minds into formidable leaders.

The summit is expected to attract over 1,500 students from Lagos public secondary schools, teachers, eco-advocates, influencers, celebrities, youth leaders, and policymakers.

Young leaders

Tomi Salami, an ex-beauty queen and convener, said the summit was a bold call to action, focusing on building a generation of environmentally conscious young leaders.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, she added that the summit can equip young leaders with the knowledge, creativity and civic responsibility to safeguard Lagos’ long-term sustainability.

With Lagos rapidly urbanising and facing increasing climate impact and environmental pressure, Aurora International Charity Foundation and LASEPA share a joint commitment to strengthening ecological education at the student level as a long-term behavioural change strategy.

The president said, “Lagos is not just a place we live, it is a legacy for which we are all responsible. To protect our future, we must start by educating those who will inherit it.”

Summit highlights

Also, Ms Salami, a social entrepreneur, reiterated that the convention would feature keynote sessions, eco-challenges, interactive panels, awards, climate education engagements and inspirational storytelling from role models driving environmental impact across Nigeria.

“It will also serve as a platform to nurture leadership, community advocacy, innovation and civic responsibility among young Lagosians who will one day shape policy direction, sustainable business models, and community action,’ she stated.

The convener has been on a mission to advocate for clean energy, climate action, and environmental protection through Aurora International Charity Foundation.

Along the way, the former beauty Queen established a track record of successfully impacting adults, youths, and children across the country using various education, welfare, empowerment, and health platforms.

Similarly, this year’s edition will build on the success of her 2024 debut, which convened nearly 1,000 students in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, and received strong public endorsement for youth participation in sustainability initiatives.