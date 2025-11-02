Odumodublvck vs MI Abaga

Rapper Odumodublvck posted on his X page that he had called out hip-hop singer Jude ‘MI’ Abaga, accusing him of hypocrisy and cowardice.

The “Declan Rice” hitmaker expressed disappointment in MI, saying he pretended to be the good guy but chose to sit on the fence in the face of what he described as a “blatant lie.”

Odumodublvck described MI as “nothing but a rat” and a “short man devil,” predicting that MI would not respond to the allegations because he was telling the truth.

As of press time, MI had not responded to Odumodublvck’s allegations, and the reason behind the rapper’s intense online outburst remained unclear, as he provided no further details.

Davido announced as AFRIFF 2025 panellist

The 14th Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) announced Davido as a panellist for the “3 Cold Dishes” screening, a pan-African thriller co-produced by Burna Boy and actress Osas Ighodaro.

The Cable newspaper reported that Director Asurf Oluseyi confirmed that the festival would run from 2 November, celebrating the powerful synergy between music and cinema.

Oluseyi revealed that the film, filmed across several African, European, and Arabian countries, told the story of trafficked girls on a mission for revenge against their abductors.

He added that the project was a Pan-African collaboration co-produced by Nigeria, Benin Republic, Ivory Coast, France, the Netherlands, and Saudi Arabia.

The festival will feature industry-focused sessions, including a workshop on 3 November at the Twin Towers, Lekki, headlined by Moses Babatope of The Nile Group and Omotayo Queen Inakoju, Head of Legal at EbonyLife. The workshop will focus on revenue maximisation and distribution agreements.

AFRIFF will also honour distinguished personalities such as Vice President Kashim Shettima, Enugu Governor Peter Mbah, US actor David Oyelowo, and Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

The 2025 edition will end with two final screenings, Afroculture: The Making, a documentary by Flavour N’abania, and Tukki: From Roots to Bayou, directed by Vincent Le Gal and Alune Wade.

Olaiya Igwe regretted not lending Tope Alabi his car

Actor Ebun “Olaiya Igwe” Oloyede revealed during Tope Alabi’s 55th birthday party that he regretted not lending the gospel singer his car for her wedding.

He recounted that Alabi and her partner had visited him at his Abeokuta home before their wedding to request the use of his Mercedes-Benz V-booth, which had a customised plate number reading “Ololade Mr Money.”

The 69-year-old actor explained that he declined because armed robbers had seized the vehicle just four days earlier.

He said he refused out of concern for the couple’s safety, fearing the car might again be targeted.

Burna Boy declared Fela only artiste greater than him

Grammy winner Burna Boy declared during a live stream with American streamer PlaqueBoyMax that legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti was the only musician he considered greater than himself.

He hailed Fela as “the king” and clarified that although Fela’s records formed part of his childhood soundtrack, they did not directly inspire his unique sound.

Priscilla Ojo confirmed her husband’s store was looted in Tanzanian protests

Priscilla, daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo, confirmed on Snapchat that her husband Juma Jux’s store was looted during protests in Tanzania over alleged irregularities in the presidential election.

The protests erupted after President Samia Hassan’s two primary challengers were disqualified, fuelling accusations of a crackdown on opposition figures, activists, and journalists.

During the unrest, X user Bolaji Fesomade claimed that Juma Jux’s store, valued at $780 million, was destroyed by fire.

Priscilla, however, dismissed the claim, confirming that although the store was looted, it was not burnt.

She did not disclose the extent of the damage, and Juma Jux had yet to release a statement.

AFRIMA postponed award ceremony

The organisers of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) announced the postponement of its 9th edition to 7–11 January 2026, according to a statement signed by Nde Ndifonka, AFRIMA’s regional director for Central Africa, the Cable news reported.

Initially scheduled for 25–30 November in Lagos, the ceremony was rescheduled to ensure a world-class celebration that fully showcased Africa’s creative power and allowed greater participation from artistes, fans, and stakeholders.

The event will be held in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the Federal Government (FG.

It will feature activities, including the Africa Music Business Summit (8 January), school outreach programmes, a cultural tour of Lagos, and the AFRIMA Music Village concert.

The awards night will occur on 11 January 2026 at the Eko Convention Centre, broadcast live to over 80 countries.

Olamide vowed never to rap in English

Singer Olamide revealed during an interview on BBC Radio 1Extra that he would never rap in English, reaffirming his commitment to creating music in his indigenous Yoruba language.

He stressed that he would not compromise his identity for global appeal, citing Awilo Logomba and Brenda Fassie as inspirations who achieved success by embracing their native languages.

2Baba marked 25 years in music

With heartfelt Instagram posts, legendary singer Innocent “2Baba” Idibia marked his 25th year in the music industry.

The “African Queen” hitmaker thanked his family, friends, and colleagues who had supported his journey. He also acknowledged Nelson Brown, who first believed in the dream of Plantashun Boiz.

To mark the milestone, 2Baba announced a grand anniversary concert scheduled for 14 November 2025 at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Tacha clarified her political ambition

Former BBNaija housemate Tacha clarified during an interview with BBC Pidgin that immediate political entry was not part of her current plans.

She emphasised politics’ impact on everyday life, noting that a single government policy could make or break citizens.

Tacha stated that she intended to use her platform to advocate for good governance and accountability.

She gained fame during BBNaija 2019 but was disqualified for physical aggression. Recently, she completed 150 makeovers in 24 hours, an attempt awaiting Guinness World Records (GWR) verification.

Ice Prince denied illness rumours

Rapper Ice Prince clarified on X that his recent weight loss was not caused by illness or drug use.

The “Oleku” hitmaker explained that his previous size resulted from unhealthy habits and that a friend’s intervention had inspired his fitness journey.

He said nightly one-hour walks with his childhood friend Chopstix helped him achieve his new physique.

Daniel Effiong on kissing scenes

Actor Daniel Etim-Effiong revealed during an interview on Rubbin’ Minds that he prayed before filming intimate scenes.

He described his acting career as a divine expression of worship and likened his craft to Adam’s biblical duty to tend the garden.

While acknowledging that his frequent romantic roles drew attention, he argued that producers and audiences often demanded such portrayals, shaping the industry’s creative direction.

Peju Ogunmola returned to acting

Actress Peju Ogunmola announced her return to acting months after the death of her only son, Ayomikun, in a video posted on Instagram.

She described the months following her loss as “heavy” but said public support had helped her heal.

Her announcement sparked an outpouring of love from colleagues and fans.

Peller vs Jarvis

TikTok lovers Habeeb “Peller” Hamzat and Jarvis (Jadrolita) clashed online in videos posted on their pages.

Jarvis broke down in tears, accusing Peller of being dismissive and overprotective, especially regarding her longing to meet her estranged father.

She claimed that whenever she raised the topic, Peller made hurtful insinuations about “incest.”

In response, Peller accused Jarvis of secretive behaviour, alleging that she constantly changed her phone password and revoked his face-recognition access.

He further accused her of engaging in “money laundering” through her TikTok livestreams, claiming she told him that some top gifters demanded a 50/50 split of the monetary value of their gifts.

Nicki Minaj praised Trump for redesignating Nigeria as ‘country of particular concern’

Rapper Nicki Minaj praised Donald Trump after he redesignated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern,” citing allegations of “Christian genocide” and blaming radical Islamists for mass killings.

Trump said he would immediately direct the House Appropriations Committee to investigate the allegations.

Reacting to X, Minaj expressed gratitude for her freedom to worship in the United States and urged her followers to pray for victims of religious persecution.