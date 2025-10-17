The Lagos State Government has explained why actress Sarah Martins was arrested during her charity cooking outreach in the Admiralty area of Lekki Phase 1.

In a video posted on her Instagram page on Thursday, the actress accused government officials of harassment and bullying while she was cooking on the street.

Ms Martins also posted clips showing her visibly distressed and in tears, holding her hand, which appeared swollen and covered in what was believed to be hot oil.

She wrote, “My heart aches. Today, as I was cooking free food for the vulnerable and homeless people on the streets of Lagos, like I always do, uniformed men came there, harassed me, bullied me and took away the food I was cooking, took away my cooking gas and everything I was making free food with.

My only offence was serving love on a plate through my healthy meals. I am not a chef, and I do not cook to sell. My heart aches.”

The actress’s video sparked controversy on social media, prompting the state government, through the Commissioner for the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, to clarify the incident on his X page on Friday.

Clarification

Mr Wahab explained that the actress was apprehended by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC/KAI) for engaging in unauthorised activities on public infrastructure.

According to objective four of the LAGESC/KAI law on “street vending”, the sale and cooking of food on roads or sidewalks are strictly prohibited.

He noted: “The individual in question claimed to be conducting charitable cooking activities on the road median, which unfortunately contravened existing environmental and sanitation regulations.

While the Lagos State Government deeply appreciates the spirit of philanthropy and community support demonstrated by many residents, such initiatives must comply with the state’s extant laws to ensure public safety, environmental protection, and urban order.

“The administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu remains committed to fostering a clean, sustainable, and livable Lagos for all. Unauthorised use of public spaces, such as road medians, for commercial or personal activities poses significant risks, including damage to infrastructure, health hazards, and disruption to traffic flow.

Our enforcement actions, including the arrest and removal of equipment in this case, are part of the #KeepLagosClean and #ZeroToleranceLagos campaigns to preserve the city’s aesthetic and functional integrity.”

Mr Wahab encouraged Lagosians to use designated spaces or obtain the required approvals for their activities, ensuring they contribute positively without compromising the state’s standards.

He called on residents and organisations engaged in charitable initiatives to collaborate with relevant government agencies for guidance on best practices and regulatory compliance.

“This collaborative approach will help amplify the impact of goodwill while safeguarding our shared urban spaces”, said Mr Wahab.

However, in another video posted on her Instagram page on Friday, Ms Martins revealed that she was taken to the hospital by good Samaritans, identified on Instagram as Dehadza Homes and Dr Bea.

She captioned the video, “It’ll only get better. Thank you, heavenly father, for blessing me with these angels, Dehadza homes and Dr Bea. I’m blessed to have you both in my life.”