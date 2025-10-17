Layal, Seyi’s wife and President Bola Tinubu’s son, has opened up about how she met him.

The Nigerian-Lebanese entrepreneur, lawyer and philanthropist, who married Seyi in August 2016, revealed the details in a viral video broadcast created to celebrate her husband’s 40th birthday.

Their marriage is blessed with two children, a son, Tobias, and a daughter, Noella.

Seyi, who turned 40 on 13 October, was celebrated by friends, family, associates, and politicians.

In the broadcast, which featured his siblings, friends, and close associates, Layal said: “His most admirable quality is his authenticity. He’s never pretended to be somebody that he’s not.

I’ve always admired his ability to connect with people from all walks of life, whether in a room full of strangers or with his close friends.

“He’s always had this way of making people feel comfortable and making himself relatable. We met on Facebook, actually. I wouldn’t say there was a pickup line per se, but how he carried himself drew me to him. He was confident, yet easygoing. And he had this effortless charm. He didn’t even really need to try too hard. He always finds a way to bring people along with him.”

Beautiful life

Furthermore, Layal lavished praise on her husband in a post on her Instagram page to celebrate his birthday.

She expressed gratitude for the beautiful life they had built together over the past two decades.

“I’m grateful for every chapter we’ve shared and the beautiful life we’ve built together over the past two decades. Here’s to all that’s still ahead for you and for us. Here’s to you today, and always. I pray that God continues to pour His favour and grace over your life. May He perfect all that concerns you, guide your every step, and fill your days with peace, joy, and fulfilment.

“May you walk in strength and confidence, knowing how deeply he loves you. I pray that this year brings you closer to every desire in your heart and that the joy you so selflessly bring to others returns to you tenfold. Happy Birthday, my love,” she said.