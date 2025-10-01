TMPL Motion Pictures, a subsidiary of The Temple Company, has announced the launch of ‘Japada‘, a new television show that highlights the inspiring journeys of Nigerians who have returned home after living abroad.

The show aims to celebrate the achievements of abroad-returnees while promoting national pride at a time when the country is grappling with brain drain and the economic effects of mass migration.

Japada

The TV show is hosted by media personality and actress Mimi Onalaja. ‘Japada‘ will premiere on Friday, October 3, 2025.

The ‘Japada’ show will air weekly across multiple platforms, including NTA 2 Lagos on Fridays from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., TVC News on Sundays from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., and NTA Network on Mondays from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Each episode will explore the transformative impact of global experiences on the guests’ contributions to Nigeria’s growth and development.

The show features conversations with returnees from various sectors, including healthcare, technology, entrepreneurship, arts, and social advocacy.

Guests

Among the returnee guests are Kofo Ogunyakin and Yemi Johnson, who left careers in the United Kingdom and the United States to establish First Cardiology Consultants, Nigeria’s leading heart care facility.

Other episodes feature Nollywood stars Shaffy Bello and Osas Ighodaro, who shared their stories of leaving opportunities abroad to make their mark in the Nigerian film industry.

Speaking on the TV show, the supervising producer, Kolawole Fashola, described ‘Japada‘ as a project of national importance.

“The production of the TV show was essential, and the story was eagerly awaiting its telling. We at The Temple Company and TMPL Motion Pictures took on this project as a national assignment to spark conversations about nation-building, especially among young people.

We hope to inspire optimism and encourage collective effort toward building a better Nigeria,” he said.