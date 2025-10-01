The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has narrated how Arise News newscaster, Somtochukwu “Sommie” Maduagwu, lost her life.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the television station confirmed Sommie died on Monday following an armed robbery attack at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.

Her death has since sparked widespread controversy, with many attributing it to hospital negligence, police unprofessionalism, and systemic government failure, among other factors.

However, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, offered clarification during an interview on the station on Wednesday.

Mr Adewale insisted that claims linking the journalist’s death to alleged negligence at Maitama General Hospital, where she was taken after the attack, were untrue.

He said: “Regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident, to set the record straight, some hoodlums, armed robbers, specifically gained access into Unique Apartment, where Sommie lives. It is a three-story twin building with 18 flats around the Gishiri axis of Katampe, under the Mabushi Divisional Area. At this point, two guards were on duty, security men.

“These are private guards, and one of them, who dared to challenge, sustained a gunshot. Under these conditions, panic would have resulted from this kind of environment. Sommie actually occupied an apartment on the topmost floor of the building. And out of fear, she jumped down from that third story, the top floor. The consequences are what we are seeing. It’s so sad, so unfortunate.”

Police efforts

Furthermore, Mr Adewale maintained that the police responded to the distress call made during the robbery.

He stated that by the time they arrived at the scene, the 29-year-old was already lying unconscious on the floor.

He stated that the officers immediately rushed her to the hospital.

“A distress call was made to the command control room. Police officers moved to the scene. What they could see was the unconscious body of Sommie on the floor. They picked her up there and then took her to Maitama General Hospital, where the doctors on duty tried as much as possible. To see whether they can resort to using CPR. Unfortunately, they couldn’t make it. And that was the story”, he said.

Investigation

The commissioner further stated that an investigation had been launched into the matter and assured that the culprits would be brought to justice.

“What are we doing at our end here? We have set up a specific investigation team headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation, with all tactical units involved to track down the culprits. The leads we are getting are already being worked on, and no stone will be left unturned until the perpetrators are brought to justice.”

He also commiserated with Sommie’s family, Arise TV, Nigerians, friends and colleagues.

Earlier, this newspaper reported that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) clarified the circumstances surrounding Sommie’s death.

In a statement, the Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment, Dolapo Fasawe, denied allegations of hospital negligence.

According to Ms Fasawe, Sommie was already lifeless when she was brought to Maitama District Hospital at about 4:30 a.m.

She added that Sommie was reportedly rushed to the facility alongside a security guard who had sustained severe injuries during the attack.

Ms Fasawe further explained that medical officers on duty confirmed the journalist showed no vital signs on arrival, a finding which, she said, would be documented in the preliminary medical report to support the police investigation.