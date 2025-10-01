Fast-rising singer Timileyin Akintunde, popularly known as T.I. Blaze has released a new single, ‘Porsche’, which expands his signature mix of grit and Afrobeats beats.

The artiste, signed to Dapper Music and Entertainment and whose songs are distributed by Dvpper Digital, continues his steady rise to prominence while building on a streak of impactful singles that highlight his consistency and cultural relevance.

Since breaking out with ‘Sometimes’ in 2022, the singer has delivered songs that resonate with the streets and the mainstream, from the charting success of ‘Beamer’ to fan favourites like ‘Dodge’, ‘Mario’, ‘Eko’, ‘Introduction’ and ‘Trenches Love’.

Porsche

The new single adds to his growing body of music, extending a ‘car-themed’ creative thread that has become a signature of his artistry.

Speaking about the track, the ‘Sometimes’ crooner said ‘Porsche’ is a description of growth that balances hustle-themed songs he earlier released.

He said: “Porsche represents balance – the enjoyment and the hustle. Songs like Beamer and Dodge opened doors and connected with people in their own way, and Porsche is showing me growth, proving that no matter how far I go, grace and balance will always drive everything I do.”

With its infectious bounce and clean production, he adds that Porsche is designed for replay value, fitting seamlessly into curated playlists and club rotations.

The single reinforces his position as one of Afrobeats’ most consistent young voices, known for blending honesty, lifestyle, and melody.

Porsche is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, Boomplay, and YouTube Music.