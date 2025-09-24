Popular Nigerian musician, Spyro, who recently proposed to his fiancée, Janet Atom, has shed more light on their meeting

The singer announced his engagement to Ms Janet on social media on Friday.

Sharing the engagement photos in an Instagram post, Spyro explained that he met Janet in March 2024 at a club in Lagos State.

The lyrics from the track, ‘Wife Material,’ accompanied the engagement reel.

His post drew the attention of most of his fans, especially as the singer has frequently positioned himself as one who is never shy about his Christian faith, earning him the tag, ‘Jesus Boy’.

Meeting Janet

Many wondered why he didn’t meet her in a church, but the entertainer clarified that he met his wife-to-be at a club.

In the latest episode of Rubbin Minds on Channels TV, the ‘Who’s Your Guy’ singer said that as an artist, he gets invited to the club to perform.

He said he met her there on one of those days while on promotion rounds.

“She was working in the club, not going to the club. She was working in the club at a particular time. She didn’t go there to go to the party. She was there working. I was also there to work,” he explained.

According to the singer, the sparks started to fly when he met her, stirring something in him.

“Immediately I saw her, something welled in my spirit because I singled her out amidst many people… I could not take my eyes off her and could not stop a feeling in my spirit.

“So I told a PR friend I want to speak with this person. I just sat down in my car. I waited for about an hour because they said she wouldn’t leave until she was done working,” he said.

When he met her, he discovered she was working there to support her family, as she had just lost her dad.

“And we connected. I was like, well, would you like to work elsewhere? Because I’m intrigued, I’m fascinated by women who work,” Spyro added.

Divinely inspired

Spyro revealed that he wrote the song ‘Wife Material’ nine years ago, never believing that he would fall in love, let alone marry anyone called Janet.

“I’d never met any Janet in my life before, so I just believe that our lives have been scripted.

“We run into trouble and confusion because we are not connected to the person who scripted it,” he said.

Admitting that using the name Janet in the song was divinely inspired, the singer said that it has been a regular occurrence in his career.

“Sometimes I just wake up, and I get this inspiration from my dream, and then I just write it down. Fast forward to now, the same Janet that I sang about, everything I said in the song is precisely who I’m getting married to, and I’m shocked.

“My folks are still kind of shocked, wondering how I could have known,” he said.

He said he had written his latest track, ‘Wife Material’, before meeting her.

In the track, the ‘Only Fine Girl’ sings about Janet and describes her with heart-warming epithets.

“You are the answer to my prayer/Sweet Maltina, Janet o/You be like pizza for my freezer/I know for IG dem go vex oh/See as you set, baby God punish Satan,” the love-struck singer croons.