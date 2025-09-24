The Network of Book Clubs and Reading Culture Promoters (NBRP) has announced the date and programmes for its 5th National Conference on Reading and Annual General Meeting (AGM).

NBRP, in a statement signed by its secretary, Chido Onumah, said the event is set to hold on Thursday, 25 September in Abuja.

The conference, themed “Reading, A Unifying Factor,” is expected to bring together educationists, cultural leaders, policymakers, and advocates of literacy from across Nigeria.

Guest and speakers

According to the statement, the event will be chaired by Udenta Udenta, Director General of the African Writers Institute, Abuja while Dominic Omokaro, immediate past president of the Nigerian Library Association (NLA), will deliver the keynote address.

Other notable guests include Chinwe Anunobi, National Librarian and CEO, National Library of Nigeria; Ekong Sampson, representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District; Sonny Echono, Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund); and National stakeholders in literacy, publishing and education.

Programme highlights

The organisers reveal that the conference will feature keynote addresses, panel sessions, awards, and cultural performances.

While the panel discussions will focus on themes such as Managing Public Libraries and Teaching Reading in Nigerian schools, the Awards Presentation will honour individuals and institutions advancing literacy.

Also, the Cultural and Award Night will feature book readings, cultural performances, open-mic sessions, and networking.

The AGM session which is only reserved for accredited NBRP members, will include the presentation of reports, discussions on the 2026 and 2027 Book City initiatives, and the election and inauguration of a new executive committee.

Conference significance

The NBRP said the conference has become a rallying point for “stakeholders committed to reviving Nigeria’s reading culture and promoting literacy as a foundation for national development.”

“This year’s theme, “Reading, A Unifying Factor,” underscores the power of books to foster dialogue, inclusion, and social cohesion,” the statement reads.

It added that the gathering will not only celebrate achievements in literacy promotion but also set new directions for the future of reading in Nigeria, strengthening the collaboration between education, culture, and policy.