Heavy downpours on Tuesday and Wednesday left several parts of Lagos submerged, prompting the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, to appeal for calm.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Wahab sympathised with residents affected by the flash floods, noting the discomfort and disruption caused.

“As a coastal city, Lagos is naturally vulnerable to flooding, especially during periods of heavy rainfall combined with tidal lock,” he said. “Despite this, the state government has continued to invest in drainage infrastructure, regular desilting, and enforcement of environmental laws to minimise flooding incidents and protect lives and property.”

The commissioner said some affected areas were battling technical challenges, while others were suffering from human activities.

At Kusenla, he explained, the downstream is about 1.2 metres higher than the invert of the existing drainage, as confirmed by a government survey.

He added that a project, which includes a pumping station, has been awarded to address the problem.

Around the House on the Rock church, however, he attributed the flooding to illegal construction on floodplains and the dumping of refuse into drains.

“These kinds of activities worsen flooding and must stop,” he warned.

Mr Wahab urged residents to cooperate with the government by keeping the environment clean, refraining from blocking drains, and avoiding construction on floodplains.

He said videos shared online showed several infractions, adding that illegal structures and reclamations without proper environmental clearance would be removed.

He also clarified that the flooding recorded in parts of Lagos on Wednesday was a flash flood that had since receded.

“The Ministry remains committed to strengthening our flood management systems, but this effort requires the support and responsible actions of all Lagosians,” he said.

Despite an earlier report in April of water submerging some streets in Itafaji, PREMIUM TIMES can confirm that flooding persists in parts of the Lagos Island Local Government Area, where foul-smelling water from gutters has continued to overflow onto the streets, raising health and safety concerns.

Stagnant water has taken over sections of Jankarra Market and at least two streets in Itafaji, submerging a bakery, the Mountain of Fire Ministry, and several shops on the road linking Itafaji to Jankarra Market.

Also, floodwaters remain around St John Primary School, Adeniji Market, and other parts of Itafaji.

Residents said the problem stems from the absence of proper drainage systems. They noted that although the last rainfall occurred on (Today) Wednesday, flooding had already persisted before then.

They expressed frustration that, despite repeated complaints and earlier media reports, no concrete action has been taken by authorities to address the situation.

The residents warned that stagnant water, which refuses to recede as rainfall becomes more frequent during the peak of the wet season, continues to pose serious health and safety risks.