Barely 24 hours after two housemates Ibifubara and Danboskid, were evicted, Sabrina Idukpaye has voluntarily exited Big Brother Naija Season 10 due to medical concerns.

Although Sabrina’s health issue remains unknown, the former housemate left earlier on Monday to receive treatment.

“Sabrina, one of the housemates in the Big Brother Naija Ten Over Ten season, has exited from the House on medical grounds.

“Before this, she had a consultation with Big Brother and the on-site medical team, where it was decided that she had to leave the house for a more thorough medical investigation.

“MultiChoice and the show producers are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all housemates in the Big Brother house at all times,” BBNaija explained in a statement on Monday.

Sabrina’s exit reiterated the uncertainty that has surrounded the show since it premiered on 26- 27 July as the edition with the highest grand prize for the winner, N150 million.

Background

Sabrina, 32, is an Edo-born, Lagos-raised academic and creative who earned degrees from McGill University and the London School of Economics.

At McGill University, Sabrina delivered a TEDx talk, with a career spanning modelling, acting, entrepreneurship, and public speaking. The former BBNaija housemate describes herself as ‘layered,’ which blends intellect with self-expression.

She claimed that she was shaped by walking away from a toxic relationship because she values loyalty, authenticity, and purpose.

On BBNaija Season 10, she aims to represent multifaceted women, inspire conversations, and entertain audiences.