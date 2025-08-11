The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Monday, explained why governments across Nigeria are executing more capital projects despite the country’s economic challenges.

Mr AbdulRazaq gave the explanation on Monday while inspecting the ongoing multistorey Oluremi Tinubu Hospital in Ilorin, the state capital, a few days after approving N20 billion additional funding for public school infrastructure in the state.

Speaking with reporters at the site, the governor said the hospital project is one of his administration’s investments in public health, education, road networks, and social investment.

He tied the surge in project executions across Nigeria, including in road, school, and health sectors, to the rise in allocation that followed the removal of fuel subsidy.

Last Tuesday, the governor inspected rural road projects in the Asa Local Government Area, including the 23.23 kilometres Oko Olowo Express-Sokoto-Tafatafa-Elere-Owode Oja Baba Kudu-Akopari-Otte Oja road and the 17.7km Madi Peeke road.

Governor AbdulRazaq said the government has constructed many roads within and outside Ilorin, while many others are ongoing.

He said many other state governments are also doing well in project execution, citing massive hospital projects in Lagos and Kaduna states.

Commends President Tinubu

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for his support for the state.

“The First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu was here six months ago to lay the foundation of this world-class hospital.

“And work has progressed tremendously. Hopefully, in the second quarter of next year, we’ll be done with it. The majority of the equipment have been ordered already: radiography machine, a CT scanner, MRI, PET scan machines, and all sorts of equipment have been ordered.”

Mr AbdulRazaq added that his administration was also working on other projects in other parts of the state such as the International Conference Centre, ICT Centre Shonga, Patigi (Regatta) Motel, Sheabutter Factory in Kaiama, and Ibrahim Taiwo Road in Offa.

“This is not the only thing going on in the state. We have other major infrastructure projects ongoing, and this is not just in terms of healthcare all over Nigeria,” he said.

“A lot of infrastructural projects are also going on in different states of the federation. We were recently in Kaduna with the president to commission a hospital (built by the Kaduna State Government).

“Lagos State is building a huge hospital (New Massey Clinic), I believe, children’s hospital. Katsina is doing the same. So, all over the country, healthcare has been improved by the sub-nationals. All this is due to the increased funding from the federal revenue.

“Work will continue in all other major aspects. What people see majorly is road infrastructure, but in terms of education, a lot of investments are going on. I have recently approved another N20bn spending on education infrastructure. Education is not part of what you call a low-hanging fruit. So people don’t quickly see investments in that. They mostly only see investments in roads. But a lot is going on in agriculture and other sub sectors. And we’ll continue to do more and deepen investment in all these areas.

“For example, if you go to Kwara South, we’ve done the Oro to Arandun Road. Ajase-Ipo to Oke Ode is still ongoing, done in phases. We’ve done Omu-Aran to Oko. We have done Orisa Bridge along Oro-Ago. We are doing the road to Owu waterfall as well. We’ve done roads in Offa. We’re also about to do the Ilemona bypass, among others,” he said.