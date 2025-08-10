Big Brother Naija Season 10 has seen its first evictions, with Danboskid and Ibifubara voted out of the house on Day 14.

The duo received the lowest percentage of viewer votes, securing just 0.65 per cent and 0.325 per cent, respectively, making them the least saved among this week’s 27 nominees.

“Danboskid is the first housemate to leave #BBNaija Season 10! He brought us gym goals, romance, and cool vibes on a solid 10.

“Ibifubara becomes the second housemate to leave the #BBNaija house tonight. We’ve seen her passion and presence, and we’re rooting for her beyond the show,” BBNaija said.

This week’s nominations marked a dramatic shift from week 1’s fake eviction twist, when all housemates had immunity.

Process

Afterwards, they were automatically ushered into the first real contest. At the same time, only the Head of House, Victory and Kayikunmi were granted safety, leaving the rest in the elimination zone for the second eviction.

The show’s organisers opened the voting gates to fans on 3 August and closed the voting process on 7 August.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that BBNaija has strategically designed the “10 over 10” game pattern to increase the intensity of competition among the housemates.

As a result, a new HoH is expected to emerge tonight and defend his or her title on Monday night.

The reality show started on 27 July and holds the record as the BBNaija season with the highest grand prize, N150 million.

With two gone, the competition’s intensity is increasing, and viewer votes will continue to play a critical role.