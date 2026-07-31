Nigerian music promoter Samson “Sam Larry” Balogun on Thursday made his first public appearance since surviving a car crash on 5 July that claimed the life of his bouncer, Wale.

The accident occurred along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway after their vehicle collided with a trailer, leaving it extensively damaged. The crash claimed Wale’s life, while Sam Larry sustained injuries.

Thursday’s outing marked his first confirmed public appearance since the accident, ending weeks of speculation about his health.

Sam Larry attended the wedding ceremony of Omosalewa and Chinedu, held at Whitestone Event Centre in Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday.

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At the ceremony, Fuji music icon Wasiu “Kwam 1” Ayinde entertained guests. At the same time, Sam Larry, dressed in a white agbada and a native cap bearing the inscription “KOS”, mingled with friends, associates and other attendees.

Videos from the event showed him dancing, exchanging pleasantries and making his way to his seat.

Also at the event, singer 9ice entertained the couple and guests with a live performance. Sam Larry also greeted Kwam 1, had a brief conversation with him, and later joined the singer on stage to greet his band members before returning to his seat.

The clips have since attracted thousands of reactions on social media, with many users expressing relief over his recovery.

The footage also appears to debunk unverified claims that circulated online after the accident, alleging that the music promoter had died.

Backlash

Sam Larry remains one of the most controversial figures in Nigeria’s entertainment industry because of his association with the events leading up to the death of singer Ilerioluwa “Mohbad” Aloba in September 2023.

He came under intense public scrutiny after videos emerged showing confrontations involving the late singer before his death.

The public outcry prompted calls for an investigation, leading the Nigeria Police Force to question Sam Larry as part of its probe into Mohbad’s death.

In February 2025, a Magistrate Court sitting in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos, said the police investigation found no evidence linking Sam Larry or singer Naira Marley to Mohbad’s death.

Despite continued public scrutiny, Sam Larry has consistently denied any involvement in the singer’s death.

During an interview with activist Martin “VeryDarkMan” Otse, he denied assaulting or attempting to attack Mohbad. He described the petition the late singer filed against him before his death as false.

He also claimed that after allegations surfaced accusing him of bullying Mohbad and contributing to his death, he asked singer Zlatan to explain what had transpired publicly. According to Sam Larry, Zlatan declined to comment publicly on the matter.

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