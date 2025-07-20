The president of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Ike Neliaku, has announced the establishment of the Nigeria Reputation Management Group to safeguard and project the image of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He made this known at the 2025 edition of the PR Power List, a gathering of top voices in Nigeria’s public relations landscape. Industry leaders reflected on key achievements, ongoing reforms, and the role of ethics and innovation in shaping the future of communications in Africa.

Addressing the achievements and challenges of the PR industry in Nigeria, Mr Neliaku underscored the country’s leadership role in Africa. He stated, “Nigeria is the powerhouse of public relations in Africa. You can’t discuss public relations in Africa without Nigeria. We are the first to be chartered by law in the world. That says a lot about who we are.”

The NIPR president said: “This is also giving a direction to Africa, the way to go, the direction to take. The PR industry in Nigeria is being transformed. Now we are making a lot of impact in building a resilient and powerful practice.”

Mr Neliaku highlighted ongoing national projects such as establishing the first World University of Public Relations and Leadership and Nigeria’s hosting of the World Public Relations Forum and African PR Conference in 2026.

NIPR challenges

However, the chairman of the NIPR council also raised concerns about the number of unqualified practitioners in the country. He noted that the growing impersonation within the field is a challenge for the PR institute.

He emphasised, “We have a lot of quarks; those who are pretending to be public relations practitioners are not certified. They don’t know what it takes to be good at public relations, because the law says: For you to practice public relations under any name or guise, you must be chartered by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

Speaking about the Nigeria Reputation Management Group, the NIPR president explained, “We did this because we understood very clearly that for a very long time, the reputation gates of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have been left unmanned. And we felt that we should take that responsibility.”

He continued, “Nigeria is designed, described, or painted in a picture that is not ours. So, we now have to paint our pictures. We have to design our narratives. We have to speak out. We have to showcase what we have so that the world will begin to see the other side of Nigeria.”

PR Power List

Addressing the ceremony attendees through a virtual call, Omawumi Ogbe, organiser of the PR Power List and managing director of GLG Communications, emphasised that the event was a tribute to the people who shape the profession.

“However, today, the PR Power List, the World PR Day, is not about me, and it’s not solely about GLG Communications. It’s about you in the room, the relentless strategists, the brilliant innovators. You shape our industry and make it what it is today. Today and every day are about you, so we want to celebrate and recognise you for your fantastic work.

“So here is to you; the writing voices, the change makers, the community builders, and the relentless people who make the fourth estate of our realm.” Mrs Ogbe added.

PR authenticity and trust

From a corporate perspective, Lakinbofa Goodluck, MTN’s public relations manager, addressed the delicate balance between authenticity and appropriateness in communication during a panel session titled: “The PR Hustle: Breaking In, Staying In, and Standing Out.”

Mr Goodluck said, “Typically, authenticity has layers, but the easiest one to see may be how you appear. A man can wear boxers at home; it’s acceptable. “But imagine that someone comes in through this door wearing boxers. What happens? Everybody is looking like, ‘You’re right.’ The society is already punishing him for going against the expected standard of behaviour.

The MTN PR manager further advised professionals to stay context-aware. “To express your authenticity, you first need to understand the context and the acceptable standard of behaviour, so that your authenticity is not dead before it is even expressed.”

Kwame Senou, regional advisor for Western and Central Africa at Edelman, added: “We value trust. Trust is at the base of what we do, because we believe that trust is the ultimate currency of any organisation or brand, and Africa is no different. By leveraging trust based on two pillars: competence and ethics, we can rekindle the narrative of Africa. You are ambitious to improve, even if it is not the perfect measurement. PR then puts organisations at their best value for their stakeholders.

Global view

Sarah Waddington, CEO of the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), who also joined the PR event virtually from the UK, offered a global view on how ethical standards and strategic thinking can elevate the profession.

“Our mission is to champion the adoption of standards; things that ethics will be close to everybody’s heart tonight. We want to drive knowledge, and critically, we’re keen to secure recognition for the vital contribution made to local, national, and international communities and economies.

“I’m going to challenge you all to elevate our work until public relations is adopted and acknowledged as a strategic advisory role on a widespread, cross-border basis,” she said.

On PR’s evolving role, especially with AI’s influence, she warned, “The transformational impact of AI is well underway, changing how we all operate and the nature of our workforce.

Awardees

The awardees at the event for the category of rising stars, which represents voices-emerging leaders and longtime world practitioners, were David Akinfewa, Adeleye Adeola, Eniola Adefewa, Chioma Ivon and Ogeh Maduagu. It includes Abiola Wonuola, Adeola Amosun, Bemigo Awala and Nene Bejide.

For the category of change-makers, Uzor, Mirabel Emma, Lakinbofa Goodluck, Ike Neliaku, Mabel Adeteye, Odion Aleobua, Victoria Owadioka, Bolaji Abimbola, Dele Oyewole, Dele Oyewale, and Bridget Oyefeso were announced as the awardees.

The awardees in the category of community impact, which extends to those who achieve corporate objectives to serve communities for real-world changes, were John Ajayi, Tolulope Olorundero, and Josh Ajayi.

Additionally, the fourth estate award, which is reserved for media outlets operating across media and stands for people, ensures accountability and provides impact in the community, was given to Arise TV, Business Day, News Central, The Punch, Nairametrics, and BellaNaija.

Other notable PR heavyweights at the events were Jimmie Akinsola, TV host, Brand Influencer, and Founder of Lagos Athletics; Actress Ruth Kadiri; Adetutu Laditan, Creative Director of Woof Studios Africa; Victoria Nwadoka, Nestlé Nigeria; Mabel Adeteye, the Corporate Communications, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Lead; and Head of Brand and Marketing Communications at Wema Bank, among others.

